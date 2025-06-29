Cancer burden in Kerala set to rise by 2030; breast, lung cancer leading

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) projects that by 2030, every year cancer will affect 45,813 women and 43,930 men in Kerala. This forecast, shared at the Kerala Cancer Conclave organised by the Association of Medical and Pediatric Oncologists of Kerala (AMPOK), reflects growing concerns among medical experts regarding the increasing cancer burden in the state.
In 2024, 43,110 men and 45,008 women were diagnosed with cancer, making the projected rise seem relatively modest. However, Dr. Prashant Mathur, Director of ICMR-NCDIR, which oversees the country's cancer registries, emphasised that the growth in Kerala, which is already burdened with a cancer incidence more than double the national average, is alarming.
"The incidence of cancer in Kerala is above the national average for both men and women, highlighting the urgent need for stronger preventive measures," he said. On a positive note, Dr. Mathur acknowledged that Kerala's cancer survival rates are comparatively favorable.
Dr. Suresh H. Advani, considered the father of cancer treatment in India, noted a concerning increase in breast and thyroid cancer among women in Kerala in recent years. "Thyroid cancer is so prevalent that even in smaller cities, there are 3-4 surgeries every week," he remarked.
Dr. Narayanankutty Warrier, Medical Director of the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, pointed to a 300% increase in breast cancer cases over the last 25 years. He noted that the high prevalence of diabetes in the population is a major driver of lifestyle-related diseases.
Dr. Aleyamma Mathew, Professor and Head of the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Regional Cancer Centre, shared that 30% of cancers in Kerala are breast cancers. She also noted that while the incidence of breast and colorectal cancers has increased, the rates of cervical cancer have decreased.
Dr. V. Ramankutty, Research Director of the Amala Cancer Research Centre, explained that while Kerala's cancer rates are high compared to other states, they remain lower than those in countries like the USA. "The cardiovascular diseases kill more people than cancer. There is also a misinformation with many people attributing cancer to 'toxins in vegetables' while ignoring significant risk factors like alcohol consumption and lack of exercise," he said.
He emphasised the a need for a comprehensive early detection program that should be integrated at the primary care level," he said.
During the conclave's inauguration, Speaker AN Shamseer emphasised the importance of making cancer treatment more affordable and ensuring standardised treatment protocols across the state. Dr. M.R. Rajagopal, Founder of Pallium India, stressed the need to balance quality of life with treatment.
Dr. C.S. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, lamented that cancer care has been reduced to treatment alone, while preventive measures have taken a backseat. "We need a holistic approach to reduce overall mortality," he stated, emphasising the importance of value-based care. Dr. Satheesan Balasubramanian, Director of the Malabar Cancer Centre, noted that cancer cases in the state are often reported only at advanced stages.
Men:
Lung: 14%; Oral Cavity: 10%; Colorectum: 10%; Prostate: 9%; Liver: 8%; Other: 49%
Women:
Breast: 34%; Thyroid: 11%; Colorectum: 9%; Corpus Uteri: 6%; Ovary: 4%; Other: 36%
Cancer rate per 100,000 of all ages in 2024: Men - Women
Kerala: 269 - 260
India: 107 - 113