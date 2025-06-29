Doctor's FB post on delayed surgeries at Thiruvananthapuram MCH sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the head of the urology department at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, publicly criticised the authorities for their failure to procure essential surgical equipment.

Dr Haris Chirakkal, voiced his frustration on social media after multiple surgeries were delayed due to a lack of necessary tools. He expressed disappointment at having repeatedly approached the authorities without success, calling the postponement of surgeries “shameful and regretful” in front of underprivileged patients. While he later deleted his social media posts, he stood by his remarks and stated that he was unconcerned about reperc-ussions.

“I have been under tremendous pressure as department head. After taking leave, I posted on social media because I couldn’t bear the mental anguish of not fulfilling my commitment to the patients who depend on us for care. I even considered leaving the service; I was simply exhausted,” he shared. The professor noted that four scheduled surgeries had been postponed, forcing patients to return home.

“This problem has been recurring. Despite assurances in the past, nothing has been done to resolve it,” he added.

Dr Chirakkal made the post on Friday, and both the director of medical education (DME)-in-charge, Dr Vishwanathan K V, and hospital authorities urged him to retract the comments.

Dr Chirakkal agreed to delete the post after receiving an assurance from a relative, a CPM leader, that the health minister’s office would address the matter.