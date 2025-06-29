Jaundice death at home in Malappuram: Baby’s body exhumed to conduct post-mortem

MALAPPURAM: The police have exhumed the body of a one-year-old boy who died due to jaundice at home, for postmortem examination. The deceased child, Esen Erhan, is the son of Hira Harira, an acupuncture practitioner, and Navas, both residents of Pang in Kottakkal, Malappuram. The incident occurred on Friday evening. The health department has confirmed that the baby had jaundice. He died at home without receiving proper treatment.

The parents buried the body without conducting a postmortem, which is against existing rules. It is mandatory to do a postmortem examination if the death occurs at home. Malappuram DMO, Dr Renuka, has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. “We understand that they didn’t give any treatment to the child. “So we gave orders to conduct the postmortem and the police have taken up the issue,” Dr Renuka told TNIE.

At first, the relatives didn’t agree to exhume the body. The police officials then held a long discussion with relatives and religious leaders, following which they agreed. The exhumed body was sent to Manjeri Medical College for autopsy. The postmortem will be conducted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kadampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The action was taken after widespread allegations emerged that the parents had failed to provide their child with appropriate treatment. Earlier, health department officials visited the deceased child’s home and recorded the statements of relatives and neighbours. The health department found that the parents didn’t give any vaccines or medication to the ailing child.

Health department officials said that the baby’s parents were encouraging unscientific medical practices. Authorities have also received information in this regard. The parents had misconceptions about jaundice, saying the disease would vanish if the child got wet in the rain. It was reported that the baby had jaundice for a few days. Though the child’s condition turned worse, the parents were not willing to admit the baby to a hospital or provide any treatment.