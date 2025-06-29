Kerala government launches two projects to unify, streamline palliative care

KOCHI: In a significant move to better tend to the chronically ill and bedridden, Kerala on Saturday launched the Universal Palliative Care project and the Kerala Palliative Care Grid — a tech-enabled initiative that aims to unify healthcare efforts across the state and respond to the rising needs of an ageing population.

Inaugurating the initiatives, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said they are a new model of compassionate governance that brings together volunteers, NGOs, healthcare workers, and hospitals under one digital and administrative framework. The projects have been jointly rolled out by the departments of health and local self-government.

“Palliative care is not just a healthcare issue; it is a social responsibility. With this initiative, we aim to ensure dignity and comfort to those suffering from chronic illnesses and immobility,” the CM said.

The new grid will generate real-time data on both patients and caregivers, enabling timely support and interventions.

Kerala, which is ageing at a much faster rate than the rest of India, faces a growing demand for palliative care. According to studies, 16.5% of the state’s population was 60 years or older by 2021, compared to the national average of 10.1%. Projections indicate this could rise to 22.8% by 2036, making Kerala’s need for end-of-life and long-term care significantly more urgent.

The state already has a strong foundation to build on. Currently, 1,142 primary palliative care units operate under local self-governments, along with over 500 home-care units run by voluntary organisations and more than 1,000 charitable and social-service groups. These units offer not just medical assistance, but also psychological and financial support to patients and families.