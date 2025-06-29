Kerala takes digital leap as CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens LuLu’s IT Twin Towers in Kochi

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the LuLu Group’s state-of-the-art IT Twin Towers at SmartCity, Kakkanad --- a landmark Rs 1,500-crore project that adds key momentum to the state’s transformation into a digitally driven, knowledge-powered economy.

Strategically located within the SmartCity Kochi SEZ, the 152-metre-tall towers are the tallest and largest IT infrastructure in South India, offering a total built-up area of 3.5 million sqft, with 2.5 million sqft of leasable space. Designed to accommodate over 30,000 IT professionals, the towers currently house four companies -- EXL, OPI, Dynamed and Selise --- which have taken up 2.5 lakh sqft.

“Kerala is transitioning into a digitally driven economy, and landmark infrastructure projects like the LuLu IT Twin Towers are vital in attracting global tech investments and generating employment for our youth. LuLu Group’s continued commitment to investing in Kerala is commendable and much appreciated in today’s economic climate,” the chief minister said at the launch.

He also announced the LuLu Group’s upcoming Rs 500-crore investment in a new IT tower at Infopark Phase 2, which will span 9.5 lakh sqft and is expected to create 7,500 additional jobs, further boosting Kerala’s IT sector.

LuLu Group chairman Yusuffali M A described the twin towers as “a symbol of our vision to make Kerala a competitive hub for global technology players” and emphasised the project’s role in driving re-migration by creating high-quality job opportunities for youth within Kerala.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan called the towers “an architectural and technological marvel” and added that the investment by LuLu Group “inspires confidence in Kerala as a hub for high-end innovation.” State BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the infrastructure “will act as a catalyst for Kerala’s digital economy and support the return of skilled professionals to the state.”

Key features of the towers include robotic parking for 4,500 vehicles, 67 high-speed elevators, a 2,500-seater food court, 600-seater conference hall, and on-site helipad.

Also present were ministers P Rajeeve and G R Anil, Hibi Eden MP, Deputy Opposition Leader P K Kunhalikutty, Uma Thomas MLA, and senior LuLu Group officials.