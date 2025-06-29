Mediapersons facing challenging times: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Mediapersons working in visual and print media are facing multiple challenges with the development of information technology and the spread of social media, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi on Saturday. Though they are called the protectors of democracy, mediapersons are facing challenges in their work sphere, he said while inaugurating the Journalist Welfare Fund organised by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Kochi.

“As India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index declines, there has been a decline in the rights of journalists. The anti-labour policies of the Union government add to the crisis. The government is trying to merge the Working Journalist Act with the labour code. Concerns have been raised about the fate of the Wage Board formed to ensure better remuneration for journalists,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Congratulating the KUWJ for launching its own Welfare Fund, he termed it as the right move for survival in challenging times. The decision to support the families of journalists during difficult times reflects the compassion and care towards colleagues. Assuring that there are no insolvable issues between the government and journalists, the chief minister said the problems regarding the Journalist Pension Scheme can be solved through discussions. He also congratulated the KUWJ for launching Breaking D, a campaign against drug menace.

Inaugurating Breaking D, the anti-drug campaign launched by the KUWJ, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said while the government agencies focus on enforcement, it is the duty of society to create awareness about the menace. He termed the Journalist Welfare Fund as a model that can be replicated by other organisations. It reflects the compassion and empathy of journalists towards their fellowmen, said Satheesan.