‘No guarantee Leader of Opposition will become CM face’

But shouldn’t a government overcome such protests?

Yes. We’ve done that. That’s how major development projects like metro rail, airport, and Vizhinjam were brought in. You all know how CPM opposed the Kochi airport project.

The Chandy government had once decided to develop NH stretches with a width of 30m , while the then Opposition CPM demanded 45m.

It was a collective demand that came up at an all-party meeting. Since land acquisition in Kerala is difficult, the all-party meeting demanded to reduce the NH width. CPM too demanded the same.

Pinarayi had publicly demanded a 45m wide NH. Shouldn’t you speak factually?

Yes, I was stating facts.

Will the KPCC president contest the next election?

That’s for the party to decide.

Will sitting MPs contest in the assembly polls?

That too is for the party to decide.

During the bypoll, the party got into several controversies because of new MLA Rahul Mamkootathil...

Though the media highlighted certain things, there were no issues that harmed the party.

Leader of Opposition had claimed Rahul would be admonished...

I won’t use the word admonish. Rahul himself rectified his stand and admitted there were certain lapses on his part.

So, individuals like Rahul enjoy certain privileges in the party...

It isn’t a privilege... I’d say a certain consideration.

You mean the consideration that he’s Satheesan’s close confidant?

He’s a close confidant of all of us, including me (smiles).

If elected to power, will UDF conduct a caste census?

We haven’t thought about it. Those are things we will discuss later.

The party had also spoken about introducing a Faith Protection Legislation in 2021...

We need to think about it. Such a matter hasn’t come before me.

How do you assess the Chief Minister?

The CM is autocratic in his approach. Even within the assembly, what’s his approach towards the Opposition? Has any CM behaved like this in the past? Does he conduct press conferences, does he respond to your questions?

He has been holding press conferences...

But nobody asks questions... maybe they ask as he gets up to leave. We haven’t heard anyone ask questions.

Can we expect a more assertive KPCC president in future?

(Smiles) That depends (on various factors). I won’t speak about myself.

Any plans to exercise power?

I will never be a KPCC president who imposes authority. I’ll be a KPCC president who seeks everybody’s cooperation... a chief who discharges responsibilities. But I have my own opinions.