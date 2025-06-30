Adarsh M Saji elected SFI All India president, Srijan Bhattacharya general secretary

KOZHIKODE: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has elected Adarsh M Saji as its new all India president and Srijan Bhattacharya as the general secretary at the 18th All India Conference, held at Sitaram Yechury and Nepaldev Bhattacharya Manch in Palestine Solidarity Nagar (Aspin Courtyard), Kozhikode on Sunday.
Both leaders were previously serving as all India joint secretaries in the outgoing central committee and bring years of organisational experience and student leadership to their new roles.
Adarsh M Saji hails from Chathannur in Kollam. He is currently a final-year LLB student at Janhit Law College and serves as a member of the CPM Kollam District Committee. Prior to this elevation, he held the positions of SFI state vice-president and all India joint secretary.
Srijan Bhattacharya, the newly elected general secretary, is a native of Jadavpur in West Bengal. A postgraduate in history, he is also a member of the CPM West Bengal state Committee and previously served as the SFI West Bengal State Secretary. He contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the CPM candidate from the Jadavpur constituency.
The conference, which drew delegates from across India, also elected 87 members to the Central Executive Committee. Kerala marked a significant presence in the newly constituted central leadership. SFI Kerala state secretary P S Sanjeev was elected as an all India joint secretary, while state president M Sivaprasad was named one of the vice-presidents. Ten people from Kerala were selected to the All India Secretariat.
The newly formed All India Secretariat includes key national figures such as Subhash Jakar, T Nagaraju, Rohidas Yadav, Satyesh Leyuva, Shilpa Surendran, Pranav Kharji, M Sivaprasad, and C Mridula serving as vice-presidents. The joint secretaries include names like Aishe Ghosh, G Aravinda Sami, Anil Thakur, K Prasannakumar, Debanjan Dev, P S Sanjeev, Sreejan Dev, and Mohammed Atiq Ahmed. Currently, there are two vacancies in the central secretariat and eight in the ventral executive committee.
From Kerala, S K Adarsh, Tony Kuriakose, P P Akshara, Bipinraj Payam, P Tajudheen, Sandra Raveendran, Arya Prasad, and E P Gopika were elected to the executive committee.