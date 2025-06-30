Adarsh M Saji elected SFI All India president, Srijan Bhattacharya general secretary

KOZHIKODE: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has elected Adarsh M Saji as its new all India president and Srijan Bhattacharya as the general secretary at the 18th All India Conference, held at Sitaram Yechury and Nepaldev Bhattacharya Manch in Palestine Solidarity Nagar (Aspin Courtyard), Kozhikode on Sunday.

Both leaders were previously serving as all India joint secretaries in the outgoing central committee and bring years of organisational experience and student leadership to their new roles.

Adarsh M Saji hails from Chathannur in Kollam. He is currently a final-year LLB student at Janhit Law College and serves as a member of the CPM Kollam District Committee. Prior to this elevation, he held the positions of SFI state vice-president and all India joint secretary.

Srijan Bhattacharya, the newly elected general secretary, is a native of Jadavpur in West Bengal. A postgraduate in history, he is also a member of the CPM West Bengal state Committee and previously served as the SFI West Bengal State Secretary. He contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the CPM candidate from the Jadavpur constituency.