Body found in Tamil Nadu brought to Kozhikode for DNA test

KOZHIKODE: The decomposed body of Hemachandran, 53, a small-time chit fund operator from Sulthan Bathery who was brutally murdered and buried in Cherambadi, Tamil Nadu, has been brought to Kozhikode for DNA test and identification procedures. The body, recovered from a shallow grave in the Cherambadi forest, was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College, where it will remain until DNA tests confirms the identity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran revealed that multiple suspects are involved in the crime, including two women. “The prime suspect, Noushad, is currently in Saudi Arabia. A lookout notice has been issued, and efforts are underway to bring him back.

Within three days, all persons connected to the crime will be identified,” he told reporters on Sunday. Hemachandran, who went missing from his rented house in Mayanad, Kozhikode, on March 20, 2024, was reportedly lured by a female acquaintance and abducted under the guise of a financial deal. His family filed a missing person report on April 1, 2024. At first, police suspected he had gone into hiding due to financial pressure, but further investigation into his transactions revealed deeper foul play.

According to police, Hemachandran was taken to an unoccupied house in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, owned by a friend of the accused Noushad. He was tortured and ultimately murdered. The accused — Jyotish Kumar, 32, and Ajesh B S, 27, both from Sulthan Bathery — later buried his body in the dense Cherambadi forest, in the TANTEA plantation area.