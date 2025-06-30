Body found in Tamil Nadu brought to Kozhikode for DNA test

KOZHIKODE: The decomposed body of Hemachandran, 53, a small-time chit fund operator from Sulthan Bathery who was brutally murdered and buried in Cherambadi, Tamil Nadu, has been brought to Kozhikode for DNA test and identification procedures. The body, recovered from a shallow grave in the Cherambadi forest, was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College, where it will remain until DNA tests confirms the identity.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran revealed that multiple suspects are involved in the crime, including two women. “The prime suspect, Noushad, is currently in Saudi Arabia. A lookout notice has been issued, and efforts are underway to bring him back.
Within three days, all persons connected to the crime will be identified,” he told reporters on Sunday. Hemachandran, who went missing from his rented house in Mayanad, Kozhikode, on March 20, 2024, was reportedly lured by a female acquaintance and abducted under the guise of a financial deal. His family filed a missing person report on April 1, 2024. At first, police suspected he had gone into hiding due to financial pressure, but further investigation into his transactions revealed deeper foul play.
According to police, Hemachandran was taken to an unoccupied house in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, owned by a friend of the accused Noushad. He was tortured and ultimately murdered. The accused — Jyotish Kumar, 32, and Ajesh B S, 27, both from Sulthan Bathery — later buried his body in the dense Cherambadi forest, in the TANTEA plantation area.
The suspects claimed the motive was to recover money they had lost in deals with Hemachandran. The breakthrough came after 15 months, when the arrested duo confessed during interrogation. Based on their testimony, the special investigation team - led by ACP A Umesh and Inspector P K Jijeesh -- with support from Tamil Nadu police, revenue and forest departments, exhumed the remains from a four-foot-deep pit on Saturday. The recovery operation lasted over six hours.
Postmortem conducted at Ooty Medical College confirmed death due to grievous injuries. “DNA analysis will now confirm the identity,” ACP Umesh said.The police have identified Noushad, a native of Binachi, Wayanad, as the prime conspirator. He allegedly used his female accomplice to lure Hemachandran to Kozhikode Medical College premises before orchestrating the abduction. DCP Pavithran confirmed that a lookout circular has been issued against Noushad, and repatriation procedures are in progress. He is expected to be brought back to India by the first week of July.
Police are also investigating whether vehicle thefts and black money deals are linked to the murder. “We suspect a larger network. More arrests will follow,” said Jijeesh.
Meanwhile, residents near the house in Bathery, where the murder took place, claimed they were unaware of the crime. The house was reportedly handed to Noushad for sale, and people were seen occupying it temporarily.
A look back
March 20, 2024: Hemachandran goes missing from Mayanad, Kozhikode
April 1, 2024: Family files missing person complaint
May 24, 2024: A special investigation team is formed
June 28, 2025: Body exhumed from Cherambadi forest based on confessions
June 29, 2025: Body reaches Kozhikode Medical College morgue for DNA confirmation