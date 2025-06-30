Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb to retire on Monday; virtual cabinet meet to pick new top cop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb set to retire on Monday, the state government will convene a special virtual cabinet meeting the same day to finalise the appointment of the next state police chief. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to announce the decision after the meeting.

Although the UPSC has recommended a panel of three senior IPS officers — Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Nitin Agrawal and Yogesh Gupta — speculation continues over who will be chosen.

Police department sources indicate that Chandrasekhar, a 1991-batch IPS officer currently serving as a special director with the Intelligence Bureau, remains the frontrunner. Reportedly, he is unofficially being asked to return to the state on Monday, in anticipation of his appointment.