Pedalling against peddling! Kerala Cop kicks off ambitious anti-drug tour on retirement day

PATHANAMTHITTA: Retirement often is the transition to a quiet, carefree life, but for sub-inspector Shahjahan, of Kollam West police station, it marked the start of a bold new mission.

On May 31, after completing 31 years of service in the force, Shahjahan mounted his bicycle and set off on an ambitious 2,025km expedition across the state to raise awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse.

Shahjahan, a career officer known for his dedication to public welfare, has always gone beyond the call of duty. At 50, he undertook a 1,700km, cross-state cycle tour, advocating the use of helmets and seat belts. That campaign, supported by police associations, earned him widespread recognition, including a certificate of appreciation from then-police chief Loknath Behera.

“The increasing use of drugs among youth is a silent epidemic that threatens families, communities, and the future of our country. I wanted to address this pressing issue with a journey that would leave an impact,” Shahjahan told TNIE.

The decision to begin the campaign on the day of his retirement was symbolic.

“I wanted my retirement to be a gift to the country, not just a personal milestone,” he said.