Pedalling against peddling! Kerala Cop kicks off ambitious anti-drug tour on retirement day

PATHANAMTHITTA: Retirement often is the transition to a quiet, carefree life, but for sub-inspector Shahjahan, of Kollam West police station, it marked the start of a bold new mission.
On May 31, after completing 31 years of service in the force, Shahjahan mounted his bicycle and set off on an ambitious 2,025km expedition across the state to raise awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse.
Shahjahan, a career officer known for his dedication to public welfare, has always gone beyond the call of duty. At 50, he undertook a 1,700km, cross-state cycle tour, advocating the use of helmets and seat belts. That campaign, supported by police associations, earned him widespread recognition, including a certificate of appreciation from then-police chief Loknath Behera.
“The increasing use of drugs among youth is a silent epidemic that threatens families, communities, and the future of our country. I wanted to address this pressing issue with a journey that would leave an impact,” Shahjahan told TNIE.
The decision to begin the campaign on the day of his retirement was symbolic.
“I wanted my retirement to be a gift to the country, not just a personal milestone,” he said.
On the last leg of the 33-day expedition, Shahjahan reached Pathanamthitta on Saturday, where he was welcomed by narcotics cell DySP B Anil at the district headquarters camp. Addressing a small gathering, DySP Anil lauded Shahjahan’s effort, calling the journey a “powerful statement” against the drug crisis.
“Such initiatives not only raise awareness but also inspire others to take action. It’s heartening to see an officer dedicate his post-retirement life to such a noble cause,” Anil said.
Shahjahan’s journey spanned all 14 districts, with the route meticulously planned for wider reach. Starting in Kollam, it wound through urban centres, coastal towns, and remote villages.
“My goal is to engage directly with people -- students, parents, and communities -- and urge them to take collective responsibility against drug abuse,” he explained.
At every stop, Shahjahan takes the opportunity to interact with people, particularly students. “It’s not just about enforcement; it’s about education. People need to understand the long-term impact of addiction,” he said.
His journey is also a show of solidarity with Kerala police’s anti-drug campaigns. The officer’s unwavering determination and the overwhelming support he has received reflect a shared hope -- that a drug-free Kerala is not just a dream but an achievable reality.