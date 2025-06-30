Wayanad’s tribal artists look to hit the right note on ‘fellowship’ of music

KOZHIKODE: Until a few months ago, most of the 17 tribal musicians now part of the Earthlore Fellowship could have never imagined that their centuries-old songs would travel beyond the hills of Wayanad or the forest fringes of Coorg.
For many, music was simply a way of life, performed during harvests, births, or rituals with no thought that these oral traditions would one day be showcased on prestigious stages or recorded for a global audience.
The idea of receiving structured training, a stipend, mentorship from acclaimed musicians, and national recognition never even crossed their minds. That changed with the launch of the fellowship.
Now, these young artists -- from communities such as the Kurichiya, Paniya, and Adiya -- find themselves at the heart of a cultural movement that is giving voice, value, and visibility to indigenous music like never before.
A total of 20 fellows, including three non-tribal musicians from different parts of the country, have been selected through a rigorous process to join this pioneering initiative by the Archival and Research Project (ARPO), supported by Tata Trusts and the Samagata Foundation.
Launched this April in Mananthavady, Wayanad, the fellowship is more than a training programme in the arts. It is a bridge between heritage and modernity, between forest and festival; tradition and transformation.
For the first two months, fellows trained in the scenic Priyadarshini Tea Environs, a unique tea estate managed by a tribal cooperative. Structured 12-day residential workshops immersed them in vocal training with playback singer Sreekanth Hariharan, music arrangement with composer Charu Hariharan, and rhythm sessions with veteran percussionist Viveick Rajagopal.
Speaking to TNIE, Sruthin Lal, executive director of ARPO, said, “This is the first time such a dedicated initiative has been launched for tribal artists of Wayanad. Our goal is to elevate their status to that of recognised professionals, not just local performers.” He added that the transformation is already visible.
By October, the fellowship’s performance phase begins with a national tour. Their performances will not only introduce tribal folk music to new audiences but also assert the artistic legitimacy of voices long confined to the margins.