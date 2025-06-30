Woman, male friend held over murder of two newborns in Kerala

THRISSUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old woman and her male friend in connection with the murder of their two newborns over the past four years in Thrissur.
The arrests followed a dramatic turn of events on Saturday night when Bhavin, 25, in a highly intoxicated state, walked into the Puthukkad police station carrying a bag containing skeletal remains, reportedly of two infants.
According to police, Bhavin, a native of Amballur, told the officers that his girlfriend, Aneesha, had killed their babies.
Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar said: “The police officers were shocked. The Chalakudy DySP called me immediately. We took swift action to verify Bhavin’s claim that his girlfriend had killed the babies.”
A team was constituted at midnight to investigate the case, and Aneesha, 23, the babies’ mother, was also taken into custody.
During interrogation, Aneesha reportedly confessed to murdering their second child. Later, the police recorded the duo’s arrest under various charges, including murder.
The couple, who met on Facebook in 2020, had reportedly been in a relationship despite opposition from Aneesha’s mother. She has been residing in Vellikulangara with her mother and brother, who according to Aneesha, were unaware of the incidents.
As per the FIR, Aneesha told the police that their first child, born on November 6, 2021, was stillborn with the umbilical cord wrapped around the neck.
Special team formed
Aneesha reportedly buried the baby behind her house, and later handed over the skeletal remains to Bhavin in a handbag for performing rituals, it said.
Their second child was born on August 29, 2024. Aneesha allegedly smothered the baby to death when the newborn cried. Bhavin buried the body near his house in Amballoor, the FIR stated.
However, investigators said Bhavin kept the skeletons to leverage control over Aneesha, should she attempt to end their relationship. A special investigation team headed by Chalakudy DySp Biju Kumar has been formed to investigate the case. The samples of skeletal remains will be sent for forensic examination. DNA tests will be done to ensure the babies were of Aneesha and Bhavin.
The police have identified the spot where the second baby was buried. However, the case will be a challenging one for them as the events happened several months ago. Krishnakumar said the police will do its best to collect maximum evidence.
The police have invoked the Juvenile Justice Act, as well as IPC sections 315, 317, 318, 302, 201, and 34, for intentionally denying medical attention to the child, leading to death. Bhavin holds a diploma in technical education, while Aneesha has completed a lab technician course.