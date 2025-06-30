Woman, male friend held over murder of two newborns in Kerala

THRISSUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old woman and her male friend in connection with the murder of their two newborns over the past four years in Thrissur.

The arrests followed a dramatic turn of events on Saturday night when Bhavin, 25, in a highly intoxicated state, walked into the Puthukkad police station carrying a bag containing skeletal remains, reportedly of two infants.

According to police, Bhavin, a native of Amballur, told the officers that his girlfriend, Aneesha, had killed their babies.

Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar said: “The police officers were shocked. The Chalakudy DySP called me immediately. We took swift action to verify Bhavin’s claim that his girlfriend had killed the babies.”

A team was constituted at midnight to investigate the case, and Aneesha, 23, the babies’ mother, was also taken into custody.

During interrogation, Aneesha reportedly confessed to murdering their second child. Later, the police recorded the duo’s arrest under various charges, including murder.

The couple, who met on Facebook in 2020, had reportedly been in a relationship despite opposition from Aneesha’s mother. She has been residing in Vellikulangara with her mother and brother, who according to Aneesha, were unaware of the incidents.

As per the FIR, Aneesha told the police that their first child, born on November 6, 2021, was stillborn with the umbilical cord wrapped around the neck.