Zumba row: Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen strikes a different note

KOZHIKODE: Differences of opinion have emerged within Muslim organisations over the ongoing controversy surrounding zumba sessions in schools, with Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani striking a different note.

In a veiled reference to the remarks by some leaders of feeder organisations of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and Wisdom Islamic Organisation (WIO), Madani said religious scholars should have shown more maturity before making public statements. He said the scholars should refrain from making statements that create divisions in society.

“Those who spark communalism should understand they won’t be able to contain it. Instead of resolving real issues plaguing Kerala’s public and higher education sectors, they are indulging in controversies that distract (people) from basic concerns,” Madani said after inaugurating the KNM state workers’ convention in Kozhikode on Sunday.

He said: “There should be no attempts to create sectarian divide among children in public schools under the pretext of the zumba controversy. Religious leaders must show greater maturity and avoid the approach that sow divisions in society.”

WIO general secretary T K Ashraf ignited the controversy by opposing the introduction of zumba in schools.