Zumba row: Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen strikes a different note

KOZHIKODE: Differences of opinion have emerged within Muslim organisations over the ongoing controversy surrounding zumba sessions in schools, with Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani striking a different note.
In a veiled reference to the remarks by some leaders of feeder organisations of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and Wisdom Islamic Organisation (WIO), Madani said religious scholars should have shown more maturity before making public statements. He said the scholars should refrain from making statements that create divisions in society.
“Those who spark communalism should understand they won’t be able to contain it. Instead of resolving real issues plaguing Kerala’s public and higher education sectors, they are indulging in controversies that distract (people) from basic concerns,” Madani said after inaugurating the KNM state workers’ convention in Kozhikode on Sunday.
He said: “There should be no attempts to create sectarian divide among children in public schools under the pretext of the zumba controversy. Religious leaders must show greater maturity and avoid the approach that sow divisions in society.”
WIO general secretary T K Ashraf ignited the controversy by opposing the introduction of zumba in schools.
His Facebook post was later taken up by leaders of other Muslim organisations.
Meanwhile, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai urged the education department to officially clarify that students would not be forced to participate in the zumba sessions.
“The education minister’s assurance that zumba will not be forced on students was welcome, but there should also be a clear directive stating the sessions will not carry grace marks, so that students who opt out are not at a disadvantage. The education department and Minister V Sivankutty should convene a meeting with student unions to discuss the issue,” Faizy told TNIE.
IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty criticised attempts to vilify Muslim organisations for raising concerns.
“There was hardly any public discussion before introducing zumba in schools. It is natural there will be doubts. Branding Muslim organisation leaders as terrorists for merely questioning a policy is unacceptable. No group is opposed to fitness programmes in schools, but there should have been discussions beforehand,” Kunhalikutty said.