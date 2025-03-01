2023 Brahmapuram fire: Two years on, what has changed?

Environmentalist C M Joy echoes similar views. “The system needs to be more transparent. A social audit should be conducted on the activities carried out, the funds spent, and the revenue generated,” the professor says.

“An expert committee was constituted to investigate the proceedings and lapses in biomining at Brahmapuram. Some probes were ordered as well. However, the public is unaware of the final report and findings.”

According to councillor Henry Austin, the inquiry report is yet to be tabled in the corporation council.

The bio-mining project tender was awarded to Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech for Rs 54 crore. The plant had three major responsibilities — biomining of legacy waste, windrow composting of daily waste, and plastic waste segregation.

Following the fire, Zonta Infratech was blacklisted. Reports alleged the company had failed to fulfil its obligations, and had not done any biomining work. “It was the state government’s decision to award the contract to Zonta. The local body was just the implementing agency,” says a corporation official.

“About Rs 11-12 crore was given to the company. Now the issue has gone into arbitration.”

Around six months after the fire, the corporation signed an agreement with Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy to conduct biomining operations at Brahmapuram.

A top official of the corporation’s health wing says documents seeking to cancel Zonta Infratech’s contract had been sent to the state government. “Now the matter is subjudice, hence further action cannot be initiated,” he adds.

Notably, there were allegations of a scam over a contract awarded by corporation to Star Constructions for the operation and maintenance of the 250-tonne-per-day-capacity windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram as well. The contract, however, was cancelled after “multiple reports of unsatisfactory work”.

When asked about the ‘clearing the air’ over the Brahmapuram disaster, Mayor M Anilkumar declined to comment. He instead advised the media to look ahead!