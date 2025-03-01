A gaze into architectural design beyond the skyscrapers and posh resorts

Architecture has many facets. It’s not always about building the tallest skyscraper or the most poshest resort. Sometimes, it’s also about the homes we live in, the schools we study in, the bus stands we congregate at, and the museums that house our past.

The three-day exhibition being held at the Rotary Club in Panampilly Nagar is about just that. Through the works of the students and teachers of the Avani Institute of Design in Kozhikode, the first part of the exhibition showcases the inner workings of architectural designs.

The second part, titled ‘Emergent Practices in South Asia’, held in the same venue, offers a glimpse of how architecture ties different nations together.