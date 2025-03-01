After TV serials, Prem Kumar takes aim at violent films

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After lashing out at TV serials for their ‘harmful’ content, actor and interim chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Prem Kumar has hit out at films for promoting violence. He also criticised filmmakers for presenting violence and gore in a “curious” manner in movies.

“I have great concern over contemporary movies that awaken the violent and wild streak in people. Such films, that celebrate violence and murders as cruel pastimes, are creating a dangerous trend,” Premkumar said at the state TV awards presentation ceremony here on Friday.

The actor said that it was surprising how such films have overcome mechanisms such as the Censor Board that is supposed to suggest changes to objectionable content. “In the case of serials, where no censoring mechanism exists, its makers should exercise restraint and discretion,” Premkumar said.

Premkumar said the makers of serials should show utmost responsibility as their creations enter people’s living rooms directly. Any flaw in the artist or the artistic creation will adversely affect a large section of society. “There is nothing wrong in a work of art not giving a message to society. But if at all a message is given, it should be aimed at the betterment of society,” he reminded.