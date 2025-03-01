Clash at tuition centre leaves Class 10 student in critical condition in Thamarassery

KOZHIKODE: A Class 10 student was seriously injured following a clash between students near a tuition centre in Thamarassery. A dispute over a dance performance at the farewell programme of Class 10 students held at the tuition centre on Sunday resulted in the clashes on Wednesday.
Investigation has revealed that the students planned the attacks by creating a WhatsApp group and organising students using it. Muhammed Shahabas of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli and son of Palorakkunnu Iqbal of Chungam suffered serious head injuries in the incident and has been admitted to the ICU of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
The issues started on Sunday when the students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School Thamarassery, Korangad, mocked the couple dance performed by MJ High School students at the farewell party.
“The dance performance was interrupted following a technical problem in the audio, but some students mocked the performers which resulted in a minor clash on Sunday itself. Later, the teachers of the tuition centre and staff intervened and pacified the students. We informed the parents of all students who engaged in the fight about the clash and even suggested to be vigilant and avoid sending them for tuition for some days.
But on Wednesday, a group of students from MJ High School, the majority of whom are not enrolled in our tuition centre, came near the tuition centre and started attacking students of GVHSS Thamarassery. Even the injured student Shahabas doesn’t belong to our tuition centre. Teachers and local residents intervened and dispersed the students,” said Prabeesh, tuition centre proprietor.
The condition of Shahabas worsened when he reached home. His parents came to know about the incident when they noticed him lying unconscious and took him to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital at 7pm, and was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital as his condition was very serious.
The student, who suffered 70% brain damage, has not regained consciousness. The videos of the clash and students attacking Shahabas have surfaced on social media platforms and are widely circulating. Five minors, who are Class 10 students, have been taken into custody by the police in the incident.
“It has been found that the students from both schools had called other students in their schools to take revenge and spread messages through WhatsApp groups and Instagram. Messages were sent to the chat groups asking other students to come near the tuition centre at 5 pm. Police have taken five Class 10 students of GVHSS Thamarassery into custody in connection with the incident. More details can be confirmed only after a detailed investigation,” said Sayooj Kumar, SHO, Thamarassery police station.
He also added that nowadays children express great resentment and anger that arise from small disputes through extreme violence.
Shahabas’ father Iqbal said that a friend came to his home and his son went with him on Wednesday evening. “It is suspected that there was a conspiracy. Not only students but adults also beat up my son. He had a blood clot on his head. Such brutal acts by students cannot be accepted,” Iqbal responded.
