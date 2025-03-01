Constitution of varsity bodies: Bill transfers VCs’ power to registrars

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has included a provision in the proposed university amendment bill that would take away from Vice-Chancellors the authority to issue the official notification constituting newly elected bodies, including Senate, Syndicate, academic councils and student unions, in universities.

The Bill, that is likely to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, lays down enhanced powers for the Pro-Chancellor (Higher Education Minister) in university matters. The Bill has provisions to make universities comply with directives issued by the Pro-Chancellor who is also empowered to seek explanation on various matters from the varsities.

Till date, the Higher Education Ministers have been playing more or less a titular role as Pro Chancellors of varsities. As per the amendment, the role of issuing the notification after the election of all authorities or bodies of the university will rest with the registrar.

“The Registrar shall be the Chief Election Officer for elections to all authorities or bodies of the university and shall issue notification, conduct election, declare result and issue notification for the constitution of the respective authorities or bodies of the university,” the Bill says.

According to the amendment Bill, the role of the Vice Chancellor has been confined only to hearing appeals for all election-related complaints. A section of academics has pointed out the anomaly in Registrars, who are appointed on contract basis by Syndicates, exercising powers which were till now vested with the Vice-Chancellor.

The government’s move was reportedly prompted by the episode in the University of Kerala where the university union could not assume charge after election in September last year as the Vice-Chancellor refused to issue the notification constituting the union. Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal did not issue the notification as the election of student nominees to the Senate was disrupted due to protests.

Despite fierce protests from the SFI that won most of the union seats, the VC refused to issue the notification also on the grounds that the matter was sub-judice. After a recent High Court verdict, the general council of the varsity union was reconstituted by including college union councillors who were elected in the current academic year. “The provision in the Bill is seen as an attempt to prevent recurrence of the episode witnessed in the University of Kerala,” a senior university official said.