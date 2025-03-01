Could orange be the new red?

For parched throats that navigate the city streets in this scorching summer heat, no sight is perhaps as heartening as a heap of watermelons. Beside it, you can almost always find someone selling cups of that ruby-red drink that is as nourishing as it is refreshing.

Indeed, watermelon, which is packed with water (92 per cent) and essential nutrients, instantly cools the body and replenishes lost energy, making it a summer necessity and a favourite of many. Yet, if one has to nitpick a flaw in what is otherwise ‘nature’s sweet response to summer’, it’s those irritable black seeds that litter the fruit’s flesh.

A lot of science has been devoted to eliminating it — i.e. making watermelon variants that can make do without the seeds inside. The work at Kerala Agriculture University in Vellanikkara, Thrissur, has been no different. But they have done one better.

Rather than focusing on the classic red-fleshed watermelon, they have made a seedless variant of an orange watermelon variety. “After the red-fleshed Shonima and the yellow-fleshed Swarna, it is the turn of the orange-fleshed watermelon to go seedless,” reads a statement from the department of vegetable science at the Kerala Agriculture University.

The variant was developed as part of the PhD research project of Ansaba, a scholar at the university, under the guidance of Pradeepkumar T, the principal breeder of Swarna and Shonima variants. Notably, this is the first time in India that a public sector research institute has developed a seedless watermelon with an orange core.

“The fruits of the orange-fleshed, seedless watermelon variant, which weighs nearly three-and-a-half kilogram, are sweeter and of better quality than regular varieties,” says Pradeepkumar. That said, more experiments need to be done before making the seeds available to the farmers, adds the current heads the Department of Vegetable Science at the university.