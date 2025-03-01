Could orange be the new red?

For parched throats that navigate the city streets in this scorching summer heat, no sight is perhaps as heartening as a heap of watermelons. Beside it, you can almost always find someone selling cups of that ruby-red drink that is as nourishing as it is refreshing.
Indeed, watermelon, which is packed with water (92 per cent) and essential nutrients, instantly cools the body and replenishes lost energy, making it a summer necessity and a favourite of many. Yet, if one has to nitpick a flaw in what is otherwise ‘nature’s sweet response to summer’, it’s those irritable black seeds that litter the fruit’s flesh.
A lot of science has been devoted to eliminating it — i.e. making watermelon variants that can make do without the seeds inside. The work at Kerala Agriculture University in Vellanikkara, Thrissur, has been no different. But they have done one better.
Rather than focusing on the classic red-fleshed watermelon, they have made a seedless variant of an orange watermelon variety. “After the red-fleshed Shonima and the yellow-fleshed Swarna, it is the turn of the orange-fleshed watermelon to go seedless,” reads a statement from the department of vegetable science at the Kerala Agriculture University.
The variant was developed as part of the PhD research project of Ansaba, a scholar at the university, under the guidance of Pradeepkumar T, the principal breeder of Swarna and Shonima variants. Notably, this is the first time in India that a public sector research institute has developed a seedless watermelon with an orange core.
“The fruits of the orange-fleshed, seedless watermelon variant, which weighs nearly three-and-a-half kilogram, are sweeter and of better quality than regular varieties,” says Pradeepkumar. That said, more experiments need to be done before making the seeds available to the farmers, adds the current heads the Department of Vegetable Science at the university.
Interestingly, Pradeepkumar, who has over 23 years of experience in horticultural research, has six hybrid varieties of different crops to his credit — watermelon (seedless variants), salad cucumber (parthenocarpic type) and ridge gourd. He is also the recipient of Krishi Vijnan Award for the best agricultural scientist instituted by the Kerala government.
“Cultivation of orange watermelon has recently picked up in India. The arrival of the seedless variety in this segment will be a boost for watermelon cultivation in India,” his statement reads.
Watermelon cultivation is already widespread in Kerala. Now, it won’t be long before you will find the orange-fleshed, seedless variants of your beloved fruit heaped on street corners, beside which you can almost always expect to find someone selling cups of that refreshing drink. Only this time, it’s not ruby-red, but orange.
Varieties of watermelon
While the classic red-fleshed watermelon is the most well-known, there are many different types:
Seedless watermelon: Developed through hybridisation, seedless watermelons are easier to eat and just as sweet as traditional varieties.
Yellow and orange watermelon: These varieties have a sweeter, honey-like flavour and contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant found in carrots.
Mini watermelon: Also known as ‘personal watermelons,’ these smaller varieties are perfect for individual servings.
Moon and stars watermelon: This heirloom variety features a dark green rind with yellow spots resembling the night sky.
Why consume watermelon?
Hydration hero: Watermelon is nature’s sports drink. Its high water content and electrolyte balance make watermelon perfect for replenishing fluids lost through sweating.
Vitamin dose: Watermelon is loaded with vitamin C, which boosts immunity and promotes glowing skin. It also contains vitamin A, essential for good vision and healthy skin.
Supports heart health: Lycopene isn’t just great for your skin — it also helps lower blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease. Watermelon is also rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and maintain a healthy heart.
A muscle recovery aid: Athletes and fitness enthusiasts love watermelon for its citrulline content, an amino acid that reduces muscle soreness and improves exercise performance.
Aids digestion, weight loss: With its high water and fibre content, watermelon promotes healthy digestion and prevents bloating. It’s also low in calories (about 30 calories per 100 grams), making it a guilt-free summer snack.
Improves skin health: Thanks to its hydrating properties and antioxidants, watermelon helps keep skin soft and radiant. The fruit also contains compounds that help reduce inflammation and slow down the ageing process.
How to enjoy a watermelon
Watermelon is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in countless ways.
Fresh slices: The simplest and most classic way to eat watermelon is to cut it into wedges and enjoy its natural sweetness.
Smoothies & juices: Blend watermelon with lime, mint, and ice for a refreshing summer drink.
Salads: Combine cubed watermelon with feta cheese, mint, and balsamic glaze for a delicious contrast of sweet and savoury.
Grilled watermelon: Lightly grilling watermelon enhances its natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavour, perfect for salads or side dishes.
Watermelon sorbet: Freeze blended watermelon for a natural, dairy-free dessert.
Pickled rind: In some cultures, watermelon rinds are pickled and used as a tangy condiment.