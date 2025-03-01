Kasaragod woman gets triple talaq on WhatsApp after dowry torture

KASARGOD: Yet another case of triple talaq has been reported in Kasaragod. A 21-year-old woman from Kalluravi was divorced by her husband, Abdul Razak, through a WhatsApp voice message.

Razak, a native of Nellikatta and currently working in the UAE, allegedly sent the message to his father-in-law’s WhatsApp on February 21.

The woman has accused her in-laws of continuous harassment and dowry demands. Speaking to the presspersons, she said, "My husband's mother and sister constantly abused me and threatened me of pronouncing triple talaq. Razak demanded 50 sovereigns of gold as dowry, but we had only given 20 sovereigns on the wedding day. As the dowry fell short, I had to face many cruel treatments from my in-laws. They used to lock me in a room without food and subjected me to continuous mental harassment."

The woman’s father has also accused Razak of defrauding him of Rs 12 lakh. The family has lodged a formal complaint with the Hosdurg police, seeking legal action.