Mass murder case: Afan’s father returns from Dammam to the land of losses

One of the relatives of Rahim told TNIE that he had mentioned about having a debt of Rs 20 lakh. “He has a debt of Rs 10 lakh in Saudi and Rs 10 lakh back home. Of that Rs 5 lakh was bank loan. He had asked Afan to sell off the home to clear debts,” the relative said.

The police, meanwhile, said they have found out more evidence that proved the financial trouble the family was in. Afan had borrowed Rs 65 lakh from more than a dozen people and many of the lenders used to create ruckus in front of his house after he delayed repaying them, said a cop.

The cop added that they have obtained almost all crucial evidence regarding the murders and Rahim’s statement will be recorded as a matter of formality.