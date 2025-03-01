Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam movement turns 30

A petite, peaceful city road that connects two major regions of mainland Thiruvananthapuram — that was Manaveeyam Veedhi for the capital until 2001.
After that year, the 180-metre stretch transformed into a cultural space where kindred spirits gathered, exchanging ideas and artistic expressions. The effort was to create a street reminiscent of those in European cities like Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, where street art intertwined with culture and daily urban life.
However, the idea was even older, first mooted in 1995. The name ‘Manaveeyam’ was adopted in 2001, inspired by a government project of the same name that marked the millennium.
Raghuthaman D, who founded the Abhinaya theatre group, recalls how he had spotted such spaces during his travels and shared the idea with like-minded people and those in the art sector. “This was taken forward and included in the Manaveeyam project,” he says.
“In 2001, Abhinaya started regularly performing on the street as part of the Manaveeyam project activities.”
Soon, the space began hosting events, establishing itself as a hub of culture, art, and literature. It became a talking point across the state.
“The street looked plain then, but as plays were staged there, it became one that radiated artistic luminance,” says Aarcha R, a classical dancer, recalling one such stint in 2016.
“We often came as teams from Kalamandalam, where I studied, to stage street theatre here.”
One of the collectives that emerged around the street was the Manaveeyam Theruvorakkoottam, an umbrella forum of cultural outfits. Manaveeyam Veedhi was also home to social forums such as Idam, where women gathered to exchange literary notes, and hold reading and talk sessions on issues concerning them.
Notably, Idam even planted a neermathalam (three-leaved caper) tree along the street in memory of celebrated writer Kamala Das. The tree still stands as a fitting tribute, with the area around it designated as ‘Panchami Pennidam’, where women’s collectives congregate for quality ‘she-time’.
Over the years, Manaveeyam’s cultural and literary identity expanded. It also started hosting events such as the Queer Pride parade. Animal lovers, too, frequented the space, either to connect with fellow pet enthusiasts or to befriend local canines.
“There was a female dog, and we named her Rosy,” says Srinidhi Hariharan, a techie who regularly visits Manaveeyam. “She grew so friendly with us. Now, however, there are no strays in the area. Yet whenever I go there, I keep looking for Rosy.”
For Deepak Chandrabose, a biotechnology professional, Manaveeyam is a “pure friendship street”. “Initially, the place was not widely popular, except for the literary and art crowd. I remember making a vlog on the street. Today, it’s a bit more buzzy. I miss the tranquility,” he adds.
The street was handed over from the local administration to the Smart City project, leading to its temporary closure for renovation. “All activities there stalled, but that was fine since the effort was to enhance the space’s quality,” says Aarcha.
There was an intermediary plan to transform it into a food street and nightlife hub. “But that would have taken away the original character of the space,” says K G Sooraj, secretary of the Manaveeyam Theruvidam Cultural Collective, a Left-leaning forum that runs the Manaveeyam street library — said to be the only one of its kind in the state.
Sooraj believes Manaveeyam is meant for all, regardless of differences or limitations. “It is gradually evolving into such a space,” he notes, dismissing allegations of drug peddling and criminal clashes in the area.
“There is a lot of propaganda by vested interests who probably do not want the space to evolve. Even if narcotics were seized from some furlongs away, Manaveeyam would be dragged in. Such issues can arise anywhere.”
Sooraj highlights that the street now has surveillance cameras at several points and a 24-hour police aid post. “Things may not be perfect. Flaws, of course, are to be rectified,” he says.
Despite its slow adoption among the general public, whose daily grind may not allow time for social endeavours, for many, the street remains a symbol of camaraderie.
Take, for instance, ‘Vijyannante Chayakkada’. When Vijayan, who ran a tea shop here for three decades, passed away, his body was kept on the street for regulars to pay their respects. The tea shop now operates in a renovated space within the street.
Safety, however, remains a concern for some. There have indeed been disturbing reports of drug use and crimes that have tarnished Manaveeyam’s image.
Enhanced policing would help reinstil confidence among the public. “We hope the police will facilitate a vibrant nightlife,” says Arshita Byju, who frequently visits Manaveeyam to watch performances by Olam, a musical group that stages nadan paattu and film songs almost every evening.
“Hooligans should not be allowed to hijack the night’s charm. It should be for all to enjoy,” she says.
Corporation secretary S Jehangir says the local administration is planning further measures for its upkeep and better management of events. “We recently invited expressions of interest from groups with ideas on enriching activities, improving conditions, and ensuring proper maintenance. After these deliberations, we will devise a plan, keeping in mind the street’s legacy,” he says.
Raghuthaman, however, remains discontent with the way things have unfolded.
“The current state of the Veedhi is not something I approve of. We had proposed a Rs3-crore project under the Smart City mission, incorporating a comprehensive design with facilities such as a green room for artists, amenities for the persons with disabilities and senior citizens, dedicated spaces for women and children, designated areas for night screening of films, rain shelters, and permanent electric supply,” he says.
“What has materialised is not what we envisioned. The road is now wider than the space for art or cultural activities. We had suggested traffic regulations, yet two-way traffic is being allowed through the street. As someone involved from the ideation stage, this is disappointing. I still have the original plan and hope something will be done about it, some day.”