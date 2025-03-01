Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam movement turns 30

A petite, peaceful city road that connects two major regions of mainland Thiruvananthapuram — that was Manaveeyam Veedhi for the capital until 2001.

After that year, the 180-metre stretch transformed into a cultural space where kindred spirits gathered, exchanging ideas and artistic expressions. The effort was to create a street reminiscent of those in European cities like Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, where street art intertwined with culture and daily urban life.

However, the idea was even older, first mooted in 1995. The name ‘Manaveeyam’ was adopted in 2001, inspired by a government project of the same name that marked the millennium.

Raghuthaman D, who founded the Abhinaya theatre group, recalls how he had spotted such spaces during his travels and shared the idea with like-minded people and those in the art sector. “This was taken forward and included in the Manaveeyam project,” he says.