Thomas K Thomas appointed as NCP Kerala chief

Thomas’ elevation to the top post was certain after P C Chacko quit following in-fighting in the party.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to put an end to inner-party squabbles in the NCP, Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas has been appointed as the party state president. The decision comes two weeks after P C Chacko stepped down as party state chief.

Along with the state president, NCP leadership also appointed two working presidents - P K Rajan Master and Suresh Babu P M. The new office-bearers were appointed by party national chief Sharad Pawar and national working president Supriya Sule.

Thomas’ elevation to the top post was certain after P C Chacko quit following in-fighting in the party. Chacko was on the defensive after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned down the demand raised by the state NCP to replace party minister A K Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas.

Chacko decided to step down after the two warring factions led by minister Saseendran and Thomas united against him. Later at a meeting held in Mumbai, Saseendran supported Thomas as party state president.

The decision to appoint Thomas K Thomas was finalised after majority of leaders who attended the state committee meet, held in Kochi two days ago in the presence of senior leader Jitendra Awhad, supported Thomas.

