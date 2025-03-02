CASA pondering political outfit in Kerala ahead of 2026 assembly election

KOCHI: The Christian Association & Alliance For Social Action (CASA), which claims to have the backing of 17 Christian denominations in Kerala, is exploring plans to float a political outfit that would be “purely nationalist” in its outlook and closely align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said one of its founders.

“Our attempt is to float a right-wing national party. We have conducted studies to find the acceptability for such a political force, and we have found that there’s a space for such a party in Kerala,” said Kevin Peter, who also serves as the state president of CASA. Kevin along with five others founded CASA in 2018, and registered it as a society in 2019.

Often referred to as Islamophobic, CASA is known for its pro-BJP stance on various issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act, ‘love jihad’, and triple talaq. Kevin says that he’s a victim of ‘love jihad’ after his only daughter left the family in 2016 to marry a Muslim, and has since not heard from her.

CASA reckons the Kerala Congress, considered as a Christian party, has lost its relevance in the current political scenario. “The Kerala Congress has become very feeble, and its future is bleak. There’s no scope for the party to retain its vigour,” Kevin said, indicating that this is the space that CASA’s political outfit would look to fill slowly but steadily over the years.

As per the plan, CASA would continue to remain independent, while a new entity would be floated as a separate political outfit. In the local-body polls later this year, CASA will encourage those interested in fighting the elections as independents or support candidates of parties who stand for nationalism.

“Our effort is to start the political party before the 2026 assembly election,” said Kevin. He said that earlier the Christian faithful used to be led by the church but after the last election, there has been a shift in the thinking. The broad approach would be to back BJP and its allies, said Kevin.

“Our objective will be to ensure the victory of candidates who align with our ideology or defeat those who stand against the interests of the country,” said another official, who wished not to be named.