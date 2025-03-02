‘kerala offers ideal environment to establish businesses’

And then?

One day, a neighbour invited my mother to a prayer meeting. She had to borrow a dress to attend the meet, but she returned in a cheerful mood. The speaker had asked her to keep faith in God. Maybe it was a miracle, or maybe it was my mother’s prayers, but eventually, my father’s madness was cured. For 44 years now, my father has been okay, without needing medicine. During his period of mental illness, he would come to our school, sit beneath a tree, and I would stay away, ashamed. I was an average student, studying hard, but struggling to recall points during exams. I used to walk five to six kilometres to reach school... thinking about my fate, and crying. I believed there was no God because of my sufferings. But now I know God was with me, crying when I cried.

How did your life change?

I passed Class 10 with 256 marks, barely scraping through. I didn’t even buy the admission form for college, thinking I had no future. But my mother coaxed me to attend another prayer meeting. The speaker said we all carry sin within ourselves and asked us to submit our lives to Christ. I did. My father asked me to take up rubber tapping, but then a miracle happened. I got a job as an attendant at a dental clinic, run by Dr Reji Mathew. My work consisted of cleaning the clinic, washing the lunch box, and helping the doctor. That stint changed my life.

Can you elaborate?

Seeing my enthusiasm, the doctor asked me to assist him in implanting artificial dentures. It was a tough job, taking up several hours. Then, a desire grew in me to start a dental lab. But we needed `20 lakh to establish a dental lab. My monthly salary was just `250. That was during 1982-83. I never thought I’d succeed in the field. Dr Reji trained me in setting dentures. At the time, the fee for setting a denture was `50. I started working at different clinics at night, sleeping just two or three hours a day. I worked hard for around six years and managed to save `4.75 lakh. I took a loan of `25,000 from a money lender at an interest of 36%. The South Indian Bank provided me a loan of `15 lakh. In 1988, I started DentCare in a 290 sq ft room with six workers at Muvattupuzha. The room rent was `500 per month.

Back then, there were only two firms making dentures in India. We imported a casting machine worth `7.5 lakh from Germany. I used to visit a dental lab at Kanjirappally to deliver dentures. I also visited the Karnataka Dental Corporation in Bengaluru to see the machinery. We bought the casting machine from NK Patel and Sons in Mumbai, with the import duty being 200%. There was huge demand and we struggled a lot to deliver the work on time. The profit margin was handsome, and we expanded and recruited more workers. During the first half of the ‘90s, I started attending conferences abroad, which helped me modernise the unit. We started with two products, and now, the product range has widened to 450. I went to Switzerland to learn the technology of porcelain coating of metal dentures. Later, we started sending our staff to Switzerland and Germany for training. We were always keen to adapt to technology and brought all the latest technology in dentistry to our institution.