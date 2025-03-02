Rising temperature triggers surge in fire incidents in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: The soaring temperatures in recent months have led to a sharp rise in fire incidents across the district. In the last two months alone (until February 28), the Fire and Rescue Services Department has responded to 615 distress calls related to minor and major fire accidents.

According to officials with the Fire and Rescue Services, the number of incidents has significantly increased since February. In the past week alone, around 30 fire-related cases were reported. In 2024, the district recorded 1,927 cases- the highest in the state.

“With the rising temperatures, we are witnessing frequent cases of waste piles catching fire. Recently, such incidents were reported in Brahmapuram, Eloor and Kalamassery. Besides, the number of car fires caused by short circuits has increased in recent months. Most building fires also result from electrical short circuits.

However, some cases stem from negligence, where people set fire to waste in their compounds, only for the flames to spread due to strong winds. For instance, a commercial building in Kakkanad caught fire last month after waste was burned on a neighbouring property,” said an officer with the Fire and Rescue Services.

The highest number of fire incidents were reported at the Gandhinagar and Thrikkakara fire stations. The fire department is on high alert in response to the rising cases.

“The Gandhinagar station alone responded to four fire incidents on Friday. With summer peaking in March and April, we anticipate an increase in cases. Our equipment and fire tenders are ready to handle any critical situation. Additionally, volunteers from the Kerala Civil Defence unit in the district have been instructed to remain on standby to assist during emergencies,” an officer added.