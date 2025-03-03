ASHA workers stage protest in Kerala capital, demand better pay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over a thousand ASHA workers took to the streets of the state capital on Monday, marching towards the Legislative Assembly in a confrontation with the government.

The women, representing various districts, had been protesting in front of the Secretariat - located just a few kilometres from the Assembly building - for the past 22 days. They raised slogans accusing the government of neglecting their demands for higher honorariums and retirement benefits.

When the police set up barricades a few hundred metres from the Assembly entrance, the protestors sat down and sang songs, reminding the government of their crucial work during the COVID-19 pandemic and their perseverance.

Among the protestors were widows, cancer patients, and those nearing retirement, all hoping the government would relent and meet their demands.