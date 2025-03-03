ASHA workers to march to assembly as protest enters 21st day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASHA workers are gearing up for a showdown with the government, planning a massive protest march to the assembly when the session resumes on Monday.

The march will see thousands of ASHA workers from various districts taking part, marking what Kerala Asha Health Workers Association state president V K Sadanandan described as a historic event in the state’s labour struggle. He said the Union and state governments cannot shirk from their responsibility for the serious livelihood problems faced by ASHA workers in the country. The opposition UDF will take up the issue in the assembly on Monday.

The protesters’ frustration grew after police woke them up at 3am on Sunday to remove the plastic sheets they had used to shield themselves from the rain. When it rained later in the morning, officers intervened again when protesters tried to cover the area. Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi who visited the protest site, distributed coats and umbrellas to the workers, while Attingal MP Adoor Prakash condemned the police action, pointing to the force’s double standards.

“The police turned a blind eye when CPM workers blocked roads for local meetings in Thiruvananthapuram, yet they’re quick to disrupt peaceful protests by women at night,” Adoor Prakash said.