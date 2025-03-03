Attappadi Pass transformed with eco-themed murals under ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ campaign

PALAKKAD: he winding roads of Attappadi Pass embrace the towering pipal trees and the whispering breeze carries the scent of the forest. Here, amid the grandeur of nature, rocks and protective walls come alive with vibrant paintings - each brushstroke a testament to the deep bond between humans and the environment.
The ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ art campaign, a unique initiative blending creativity and conservation in a stunning display of ecological awareness.
Painting messages of nature conservancy
The ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ (My Attappadi) project is an integral part of the Attappadi Pass beautification effort. A group of dedicated young environmental enthusiasts from organisations like the Kattuthee Prathirodha Sena, Nature Guard Initiative Nelliyampathy, Urban Green Society and Aspiration Block have taken up brushes and spray cans to transform the landscape into a canvas of conservation messages.
“The artworks depict the essence of Attappadi’s tribal life, arts, agriculture and culture while weaving in messages about preserving the environment. These visuals serve as a gentle yet powerful reminder to travellers about the importance of safeguarding nature,” Forest range officer (Mannarkad) N Subair, tells TNIE.
There’s another reason behind the launch of the project. Tourists and merchants litter waste on both sides of the Pass road. “We have launched a cleaning drive and every month, we hand over segregated waste to Haritha Karma Sena workers. We expect to send a message to the litterers through beautification of the path,” the officer added.
“I joined the campaign seeing the forest department’s notice that anyone can participate in the cause. I have been living in Sholayur for the past 14 years and believe that through these campaigns, Attappadi’s rich natural beauty is not just being celebrated but also shielded from neglect and harm,” said Shanida KP, a teacher at the Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, Sholayur. Shanida chose a large boulder near the checkpoint where the Anamoolichuram begins for her painting.
The Emuthu Attappadi campaign commenced earlier this month when the first paintings appeared on a large rock shaded by the pipal trees at the fourth bend of the pass. The artists etched the message, “I will not destroy my nature,” setting the tone for the project’s vision.
In the coming days, various voluntary organisations will continue to put their art skills to good use at different parts of the pass. The project aims to beautify the upper reaches of the pass up to Mandampotty, with protective walls and large rocks adorned with spray-painted motifs and messages, and turn these locations into ‘selfie spots’. Currently, eight locations along the pass have been identified for this artistic transformation. Each site will feature paintings that celebrate nature while subtly reinforcing the necessity of its conservation.
The artists are using eco-friendly paints free of harmful chemicals, ensuring that their work aligns with the very cause they advocate. The project is supported by range office staff, environmental organisations and NSS students. Their combined efforts seek to combat a growing issue - garbage dumping along the Attappadi pass. By turning these spaces into vibrant visual storytelling hubs, the campaign hopes to educate travellers and inspire a new generation to respect and protect the environment.
The ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ campaign was inaugurated by Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer C Abdul Latheef, with Mannarkkad Range Officer N Subair presiding over the event.
The artwork is being brought to life by Pramod, a native of Thathamangalam, along with a team of passionate individuals, including Unni Varadam, V P Dinesh, V P Anitha, Mukundan Nilambur, O P Shajitha, K V Vinoj, A Noushad, Dinesh Nilambur, Pazhanjari Santhosh, Suresh Karimba, Arun, Santhosh Nilambur and Kasim Thachampara.