Attappadi Pass transformed with eco-themed murals under ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ campaign

PALAKKAD: he winding roads of Attappadi Pass embrace the towering pipal trees and the whispering breeze carries the scent of the forest. Here, amid the grandeur of nature, rocks and protective walls come alive with vibrant paintings - each brushstroke a testament to the deep bond between humans and the environment.

The ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ art campaign, a unique initiative blending creativity and conservation in a stunning display of ecological awareness.

Painting messages of nature conservancy

The ‘Emuthu Attappadi’ (My Attappadi) project is an integral part of the Attappadi Pass beautification effort. A group of dedicated young environmental enthusiasts from organisations like the Kattuthee Prathirodha Sena, Nature Guard Initiative Nelliyampathy, Urban Green Society and Aspiration Block have taken up brushes and spray cans to transform the landscape into a canvas of conservation messages.

“The artworks depict the essence of Attappadi’s tribal life, arts, agriculture and culture while weaving in messages about preserving the environment. These visuals serve as a gentle yet powerful reminder to travellers about the importance of safeguarding nature,” Forest range officer (Mannarkad) N Subair, tells TNIE.

There’s another reason behind the launch of the project. Tourists and merchants litter waste on both sides of the Pass road. “We have launched a cleaning drive and every month, we hand over segregated waste to Haritha Karma Sena workers. We expect to send a message to the litterers through beautification of the path,” the officer added.