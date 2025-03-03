Decentralised jaggery processing unit gives hope to farmers in Kerala's Kanthalloor

IDUKKI: Despite the popular Marayur jaggery fetching Geographical Indication tag, the producers of the product have not been getting much benefits.

One of the impeding factors in the produce not having the demand it deserves is the lack of a decentralised processing unit to produce export-quality jaggery. Realising this, the CSIR-National Institute For Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, will establish a processing unit for Marayur jaggery in Kanthalloor.

The Marayur Agriculture Hills Development Society (MAHADS), the authorised user of the GI tag received for Marayur jaggery, will be running the unit. The MoU for the establishment of the processing unit at Kanthalloor was handed over to Indrajith, Secretary of MAHADS, by R S Praveen Raj, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIIST, in the presence of the president and vice-president of Kanthaloor Grama Panchayat on Saturday.

A training programme for the farmers was also completed under the leadership of CSIR - NIIST.