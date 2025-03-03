Diabetes-related deaths in Kerala nearly doubled over past 10 years, shows report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deaths due to diabetes mellitus in Kerala have nearly doubled over a decade, reflecting the growing toll of the disease on both morbidity and mortality in the state.

According to the Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD) 2023 report by the department of economics and statistics, the share of diabetes-related deaths as a percentage of total MCCD deaths rose from 10.3% in 2014 to 19.09% in 2023.

This alarming trend comes at a time when a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) estimates that nearly 42% of the population in the state is either diabetic or pre-diabetic.

While cardiovascular diseases continued to be the leading cause of death at 26.44%, the sharp rise in diabetes-related fatalities (20.45%) was especially significant in 2023. Compared with the previous year, the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases declined by 3.36%, whereas deaths from endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases — which include diabetes— rose by 6.8%, with diabetes accounting for over 93% of these deaths.

“Diabetes is a major co-morbidity contributing to various diseases, including cardiovascular, liver and renal conditions. Given the high prevalence of diabetes, its impact is becoming increasingly visible in the rising death toll from related diseases. Moreover, we are seeing an increasing proportion of younger people being affected by diabetes, signalling a shift in the age demographics of those affected,” said Dr P K Jabbar, director and CEO of the Indian Institute of Diabetes (IID).

The report indicates that diabetes-related deaths predominantly occur after the age of 30.