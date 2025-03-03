Diabetes-related deaths in Kerala nearly doubled over past 10 years, shows report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deaths due to diabetes mellitus in Kerala have nearly doubled over a decade, reflecting the growing toll of the disease on both morbidity and mortality in the state.
According to the Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD) 2023 report by the department of economics and statistics, the share of diabetes-related deaths as a percentage of total MCCD deaths rose from 10.3% in 2014 to 19.09% in 2023.
This alarming trend comes at a time when a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) estimates that nearly 42% of the population in the state is either diabetic or pre-diabetic.
While cardiovascular diseases continued to be the leading cause of death at 26.44%, the sharp rise in diabetes-related fatalities (20.45%) was especially significant in 2023. Compared with the previous year, the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases declined by 3.36%, whereas deaths from endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases — which include diabetes— rose by 6.8%, with diabetes accounting for over 93% of these deaths.
“Diabetes is a major co-morbidity contributing to various diseases, including cardiovascular, liver and renal conditions. Given the high prevalence of diabetes, its impact is becoming increasingly visible in the rising death toll from related diseases. Moreover, we are seeing an increasing proportion of younger people being affected by diabetes, signalling a shift in the age demographics of those affected,” said Dr P K Jabbar, director and CEO of the Indian Institute of Diabetes (IID).
The report indicates that diabetes-related deaths predominantly occur after the age of 30.
‘Effective intervention plans key to reducing premature deaths’
The proportion of diabetes-related deaths as a percentage of MCCD deaths rises significantly with age—from 3% in the 35-44 age group to 23% in the 55-64 age group, peaking at 46% among those aged 70 and above.
Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and professor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, emphasised that these statistics underline the need for targeted-intervention strategies.
“While the NCD control programme and Sustainable Development Goals focus on reducing premature deaths, high mortality in the 55-64 age group remains a concern. The major causes of death in this group, as outlined in the report, are cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Effective intervention strategies are crucial to reduce premature deaths,” he said.
Experts also caution that while diabetes is rarely the immediate cause of death, it is often the precipitating factor for other fatal conditions. Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, an additional professor at the Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies in the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, noted that most of the diabetes deaths would have been due to a cardiovascular outcome.
Top five leading causes of death in Kerala in 2023
According to the Economics and Statistics department, the following are the top five causes of deaths in Kerala in 2023 -
Cardiovascular diseases 26.44%
Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases (diabetes) 20.45%
Neoplasms (tumours) 13.6%
Diseases of the respiratory system 7.99%
Diseases of the digestive system 5.87%
What is MCCD?
MCCD is a formal process by which a medical professional certifies the cause of death of an individual. MCCD provides detailed information about the disease or condition that led to death, helping authorities track mortality patterns, plan healthcare policies, and conduct epidemiological research.