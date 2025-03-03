Government to launch an elaborate action plan to counter drug use: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that the government will create a detailed action plan by holding a meeting with youth groups, movie and cultural organizations, teachers, and parents to address the threat of drug abuse.

Replying to an adjournment motion moved by the UDF, the CM said educational institutions will be made part of the action plan and stated that the menace of drug abuse and anarchy were less prevalent in campuses in which student outfits function.

He reiterated that the state enforcement agencies were efficiently tackling drug peddling and since the second LDF government till December 31, 2024, 87702 NDPS cases were registered and 93599 were arrested. From 2016- 21, 37340 NDPS cases were registered in which 41378 people were arrested.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the government lacked any proper enforcement action plan and it was the CM's responsibility to take such measures. He said ragging was prevalent in college hostels and the wardens are turning a blind eye towards that. He said a massive movement should be launched to curb the menace and political patronage should not be extended to the offenders.