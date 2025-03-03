Kerala to set up transgender protection cells in all police districts

KOCHI: On February 7, 33-year-old transwoman Angel Shivani, who works as an assistant makeup artist in Kochi, was waiting outside Palarivattom metro station. On seeing her, a Palluruthy man, without a hint of provocation, beat her up with an iron rod. Angel suffered multiple fractures.

Considering the recent spurt in attacks against the transgender community across Kerala, the government has given its nod for a Transgender Protection Cell (TPC) in every police district in the state. The order was issued last week.

In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) had issued a directive to state governments to initiate such cells in all districts of the country.

“Earlier, the Women, Children and Weaker Section (WCWS) Cell, functioning under the ADGP law and order, used to handle complaints filed by transgender persons. Now, however, it has been decided to start TPCs in all 20 police districts in the state. Currently, women’s cells are operational in all police districts. TPCs will function as a subsidiary of these cells. They start functioning by the end of the year,” a police officer said.

According to officers, TPCs will deal with complaints of atrocities against transgender people. Similarly, it has come to the notice of authorities that members of the community are exploited for criminal activities. TPCs will also arrange counselling sessions for transgender people to bring them to the forefront of society.