Kerala to set up transgender protection cells in all police districts

KOCHI: On February 7, 33-year-old transwoman Angel Shivani, who works as an assistant makeup artist in Kochi, was waiting outside Palarivattom metro station. On seeing her, a Palluruthy man, without a hint of provocation, beat her up with an iron rod. Angel suffered multiple fractures.
Considering the recent spurt in attacks against the transgender community across Kerala, the government has given its nod for a Transgender Protection Cell (TPC) in every police district in the state. The order was issued last week.
In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) had issued a directive to state governments to initiate such cells in all districts of the country.
“Earlier, the Women, Children and Weaker Section (WCWS) Cell, functioning under the ADGP law and order, used to handle complaints filed by transgender persons. Now, however, it has been decided to start TPCs in all 20 police districts in the state. Currently, women’s cells are operational in all police districts. TPCs will function as a subsidiary of these cells. They start functioning by the end of the year,” a police officer said.
According to officers, TPCs will deal with complaints of atrocities against transgender people. Similarly, it has come to the notice of authorities that members of the community are exploited for criminal activities. TPCs will also arrange counselling sessions for transgender people to bring them to the forefront of society.
“Counselling units with the women’s cells will be utilised for this purpose. Women’s cells are currently headed by women circle inspectors, who will also head the TPCs. As per the government order, officers attached to TPCs can seek records and interview persons arrested by local police in cases of atrocities against transgender persons,” the officer said.
Arunima, a patron of the Transgender Congress and the first transgender member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said starting TPCs is a welcome move, but it is not sufficient to ensure the protection and welfare of the community.
“It is certainly good to have TPCs that deal with our issues. However, we have several apprehensions regarding the initiative. The TPCs would be operated by women police officers. There is no representation of transgender people,” Arunima said.
According to her, Kerala police should recruit community members to the force to deal with their specific issues. There should be a dedicated police station for transgenders in all districts.
“As a counter to this demand, people cite the example of the transgender people who quit their jobs in the Kochi Metro. People from our community resigned from the Kochi Metro due to poor salaries,” said Arunima, adding,
“Only we can understand our issues. Other states have been recruiting transwomen and transmen to the police force. We made a request with the government in this regard several years ago. However, there has been no response.”