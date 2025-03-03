Kozhikode student murder: Police widen probe, seize nunchaku used in attack

KOZHIKODE: Police officers investigating the death of a 15-year-old, who succumbed to serious head injuries he suffered during a clash between students in Thamarassery, have extended the probe to the families of the accused students.

On Sunday, the police raided the houses of the five accused — all Class 10 students of GVHSS, Thamarassery — and recovered the nunchaku used to assault Muhammed Shahabaz on Thursday (February 27). They also seized the mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets during the raids that were held simultaneously.

“The police have started recording the statements of the parents, siblings and friends of the accused. The mobile phones of their family members and footage from CCTV cameras in and around their residences are also being checked,” said Sayooj Kumar, SHO, Thamarassery.

Shahabaz, a Class 10 student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The postmortem report said he died of brain and skull injury.

The five students who were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the assault, were shifted to the Observation Home in Vellimadukunnu. The police have collected the footage from all CCTV cameras near the tuition centre where the clash took place.