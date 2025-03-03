Kozhikode student murder: Police widen probe, seize nunchaku used in attack

KOZHIKODE: Police officers investigating the death of a 15-year-old, who succumbed to serious head injuries he suffered during a clash between students in Thamarassery, have extended the probe to the families of the accused students.
On Sunday, the police raided the houses of the five accused — all Class 10 students of GVHSS, Thamarassery — and recovered the nunchaku used to assault Muhammed Shahabaz on Thursday (February 27). They also seized the mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets during the raids that were held simultaneously.
“The police have started recording the statements of the parents, siblings and friends of the accused. The mobile phones of their family members and footage from CCTV cameras in and around their residences are also being checked,” said Sayooj Kumar, SHO, Thamarassery.
Shahabaz, a Class 10 student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The postmortem report said he died of brain and skull injury.
The five students who were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the assault, were shifted to the Observation Home in Vellimadukunnu. The police have collected the footage from all CCTV cameras near the tuition centre where the clash took place.
Shahbaz’s father Iqbal Palorkunnu had filed a police complaint alleging that the assault on his son was planned and that the family members of the accused were involved in it.
“The father of one of the accused is involved in gold smuggling and has connections with T K Rajeesh, a convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. He had helped his son and his friends to beat up Class 8 students of their school last year. That matter was resolved through negotiations. He was in the area when Shahabaz was attacked on Thursday,” said Iqbal.
Department changes accused students’ exam centre
“The nunchaku used in the attack was also recovered from his house. The families of other accused students too have political connections with the CPM and Muslim League. A police officer’s son is among the accused. We demand a comprehensive inquiry into the involvement of the families of the accused,” said Iqbal, a resident of Thamarassery.
Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board, on the request of their parents, has decided to allow the five accused students to write the SSLC exam.
The general education department has decided to change their exam centre from GVHSS Thamarassery, following police information that there is a possibility of protests if the students are taken there for the exam.