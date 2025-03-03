Kozhikode youths develop AI-powered coconut harvester Coco-bot; set to revolutionise farming

KOCHI: The dearth of trained climbers has been a serious issue faced by coconut farmers in the state. According to the Coconut Development Board (CDB) database, of the nearly 32,925 climbers trained over 12 years, only 673 are active. Soon, however, such worries could be a thing of the past, thanks to the state’s first artificial intelligence-powered coconut harvester.

Developed by four youths from Kozhikode, Coco-bot has already caught the eye of some major players like Marico Ltd, which produces the popular Parachute brand coconut oil.

Coco-bot is different from other coconut-climbing robots in the market in that it is compact, lightweight, and has AI trained on datasets. And, the fact that the idea took shape in the bathroom only adds to its allure!

“The journey started from my bathroom,” says Ashin P Krishna, founder and CEO of Altersage Innovations Pvt Ltd. “It happened in 2020 while I was taking a bath, all the while reminiscing about my inability to make it to the Indian Science Congress (ISC).” Then a Plus-Two student, he had developed an air-conditioner, which he submitted to ISC. “However, the theme that year was innovation in agriculture,” recounts Ashin.

But the same air-conditioner made it to the semi-finals of an international contest held in China. “As a reward, we received the chassis of a robotic tank. Fast forward to 2020, and I was in the bathroom thinking about it looking out of the ventilation. I thought, if only I had made an innovative project for the agriculture sector. It was then that I noticed the coconut tree right outside my bathroom. And, that was the light-bulb moment for me. I decided to make a futuristic robot that can climb coconut trees and harvest the nuts,” says the 23-year-old.