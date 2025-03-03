Shashi Tharoor backtracks on Kerala startup praise; calls for real MSME growth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after his praise of the growth of Kerala’s startup ecosystem under the LDF government drew flak from his party colleagues, prompting Congress high command’s intervention, MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a U-turn. In a post on X, Tharoor said the growth of startups should not remain confined to paper alone.

“Dismayed to see that the Kerala start-up entrepreneurship story is not what’s been reported. The only silver lining is that at least the Government of Kerala’s claims point to the right intentions. We need more MSME start-ups — and not just on paper. Kerala must head this way!,” he posted on X.

Tharoor stated his new position while referring to a report published by a newspaper that highlighted the closure of several small and medium enterprises in the state. “There’s more about what the official numbers conceal,” Tharoor added.

Meanwhile, state Congress president K Sudhakaran welcomed Tharoor’s willingness to change and correct, emphasising that the MP had not made any serious mistakes. “Tharoor has clarified everything he said. I thank him for his big heart,” Sudhakaran said in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Reaffirming his support for Tharoor, Sudhakaran said he would protect him like the apple of his eye.