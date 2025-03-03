SSLC, HSE, VHSE exams begin across Kerala with 13 lakh students appearing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangements are in place for the SSLC, and the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams that will begin on Monday, the general education department said in a statement.
A total of 4.27 lakh students will appear for the SSLC exam in the regular stream in 2,964 centres across the state, nine centres in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.
While 1.42 lakh regular students are appearing for the SSLC exam from government schools, the number of students from aided and unaided schools are 2.55 lakh and 29,631, respectively. A total of 682 students will appear for the SSLC examinations in the Gulf, and 447 in the Lakshadweep Islands.
Malappuram has the highest number of students (28,358) appearing for the exams among the revenue districts. With 2,017 students appearing for the exams, PKMM HSS, Edarikode, in the Tirurangadi educational district is the centre with the highest number of candidates. The SSLC exam will go on till March 26.
HSE, VHSE exams
While 4.13 lakh students are appearing for the first year HSE exam, 4.44 lakh candidates have registered for the second year exam. The HSE exams will be held in 2,000 centres of which 1,981 are located within the state, eight centres in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshadweep and two in Mahe.
This year, the timetable for the improvement exam for candidates who had appeared for the first year HSE exam 2024, will be the same as that of the first year HSE exam. A total of 3.16 lakh students are appearing for the improvement exam this year.
While 26,831 students are appearing for the first year VHSE exam in the regular stream, another 22,740 candidates are also appearing for the improvement exam. For the second year VHSE exam, 28,587 students have registered of which 26,372 are in the regular stream and 2,215 are in the private stream.