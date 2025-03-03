SSLC, HSE, VHSE exams begin across Kerala with 13 lakh students appearing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangements are in place for the SSLC, and the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams that will begin on Monday, the general education department said in a statement.

A total of 4.27 lakh students will appear for the SSLC exam in the regular stream in 2,964 centres across the state, nine centres in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.

While 1.42 lakh regular students are appearing for the SSLC exam from government schools, the number of students from aided and unaided schools are 2.55 lakh and 29,631, respectively. A total of 682 students will appear for the SSLC examinations in the Gulf, and 447 in the Lakshadweep Islands.

Malappuram has the highest number of students (28,358) appearing for the exams among the revenue districts. With 2,017 students appearing for the exams, PKMM HSS, Edarikode, in the Tirurangadi educational district is the centre with the highest number of candidates. The SSLC exam will go on till March 26.