Surgeon found dead at Kerala farmhouse

KOCHI: Renowned urologist and kidney transplant surgeon George P Abraham was found hanging at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery near Aluva on Sunday.

George, aged 70, was a resident of Elamkulam in Kochi. He worked as a senior surgeon at a private hospital in Kochi. He is known for conducting highest number of kidney transplants in Kochi.

On Sunday evening, George and his brother Paul reached GP Farmhouse, owned by the former, at Thuruthissery near Nedumbassery. George later told his brother that he wanted to spend some time alone. Soon, Paul left the place.

However, as there was no further response from George, his relatives returned to the farmhouse and found him hanging from the handrails of the staircase using a rope.

As per the FIR registered at Nedumbassery police station, George was depressed after being diagnosed with some disease.

The death happened between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm. George’s body is shifted a hospital in Aluva. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem. Nedumbassery police registered a case for unnatural death and started an investigation into the incident.