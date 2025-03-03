Wild boar fatally injures farmer; residents kill animal in retaliation

KANNUR: A 74-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack in Pattiam panchayat in Kannur on Saturday. Sreedharan A K, of Vallai, Mokeri was fatally injured while tending to his farm in the Muthiyanga field.

Eyewitnesses said the attack occurred around 8 am when Sreedharan arrived to water his banana plantation. By the time help arrived, Sreedharan was found critically injured with deep wounds across his chest, stomach, and legs. He succumbed en route to the hospital.

Following the incident, enraged locals tracked down the wild boar and killed it approximately 1.5 kilometres away.

Residents expressed concerns over frequent wild boar infestations in the area, though this was the first recorded fatal attack on a human. “Wild boars and porcupines regularly destroy crops here, but such an attack has never happened before,” said ward member Meppadan Raveendran.

In response, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that the attack did not occur in a known wildlife conflict zone. He has sought a report from the Northern Region Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and promised that authorities would investigate potential lapses by forest and panchayat officials.

Meanwhile the State Government has announced `10 lakh compensation for Sreedharan’s family. The first instalment of the compensation will be handed over to Sreedharan’s family by DFO S Vyshak on Monday after the cremation.