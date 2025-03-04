Age of rage? A look into the recent violent incidents in Kerala

The killing of Muhammed Shahabaz, a Class 10 student from Thamarassery, has sent shockwaves throughout Kerala. Not just for the loss of a young life, but for the brutality with which the murder was executed and by whom.

Shahabaz was slain during a clash that ensued between students of two schools in a neighbourhood. The reason — an argument that broke out during a farewell event at a nearby tuition centre.

This was Sunday last week. The days after saw passionate messages (even death threats) flung on social media platforms, festering the issue. Finally, on March 1 — the pent-up anger and aggression culminated in a violent brawl on the street. Shahabaz succumbed to an injury sustained to the head on the day.

Five Class 10 students have been charged with his murder. It was clear during the preliminary phase of the investigation that this was a premeditated attack. According to the police, the accused had created social media groups to coordinate their move.

What’s also worrying is the fact that the incident occurred when these students were presumably ‘preparing’ for the SSLC examinations, and just days after another equally brutal case made headlines.