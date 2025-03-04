CPM to strictly follow age cap; not to hike number of state committee members

KOLLAM: Ahead of the CPM state conference, the party’s state secretary M V Govindan ruled out any increase in the number of state committee members. He confirmed that the age cap of 75 years for the committee members will remain unchanged.

The conference will feature discussions on ‘New Paths for a New Kerala’, a document outlining the party’s vision. Deliberations will focus on creating a popular movement against fascist tendencies. Govindan emphasised that the party will move forward by assessing its achievements and addressing shortcomings.

“It is certain that the number of state committee members will not be increased. Also, the party is firm on the age restriction to committees. The activities carried out by the party in the last three years will be examined at the state conference. We will also assess whether the objectives of the 23rd Party Congress have been implemented,” Govindan said.

Stand against alcoholism

Reiterating the party’s stance against alcohol consumption, Govindan warned that any member found violating this principle would face expulsion. “We all came from the philosophical understanding that we should not drink alcohol, we should not smoke cigarettes.

We all work by incorporating the values of the Renaissance movement, the national movement, and its successor, the communist movement. I am telling this to the world with pride -- Kerala is a land with lakhs of such Communist Party members. So, oppose alcoholism vigorously,” he asserted.

Increase in women’s representation

Govindan highlighted that the representation of women in the party has increased, along with an overall rise in membership. “From 2022 to 2025, the number of party branches has increased to 38,426. A total of 3,247 branches, 2,444 local committees and 171 area committees have been newly formed.