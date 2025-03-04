Journey through the wild

What role does the conservation of lesser-kown species play in the broader ecosystem?

So far, I’ve discovered around 24-25 new species. Spending time in the wild has taught me to notice when a species has unique traits. That is an instinct that comes with experience and effort.

In a human-centric society, the focus is naturally on humans. But at the same time, we must consider all the other animals around us. The world is home to various species, and among them, humans belong to the mammal category. Yet, this single species now controls everything. We have the power to either destroy or preserve nature. The need of the hour is to protect it at any cost.

Based on your research and fieldwork, what are some practical solutions to promote coexistence of humans and wild animals?

We must recognise that we are also responsible for the human-animal conflict. As urban areas expand and become more congested, interactions with wildlife naturally rise. Addressing this issue requires collaboration among all stakeholders, policymakers, and government. Each case must be studied individually to understand the root cause and take appropriate action.

One of the most important steps is having a well-prepared emergency response team. This can help manage conflicts and ensure the safety of both humans and animals.