Journey through the wild

Sandeep Das, a herpetologist and self-taught photographer, has dedicated his career to tracking rare amphibians and reptiles. With years of experience in the wildlife field, he has been part of several research teams that have discovered new species. Recently, the SERB National Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Calicut collaborated with BBC Asia for an episode titled Tangled Worlds, which featured a mating pair of purple frogs. In a free-wheeling chat with TNIE on World Wildlife Day, Sandeep speaks about his experiences, the importance of conservation, and the rising conflicts between humans and wildlife.
What is it about wildlife that attracts you the most?
For those who work closely with nature, it becomes an addiction. From a young age, my love for animals and the wilderness led me down this path and I never considered an alternative. Every visit to the forest is a new experience. During my PhD research in the Western Ghats, I spent 10-20 days in the forest every month for five years. Yet, each day felt unique. Even now, the thought of going back to the forest excites me.
What role does the conservation of lesser-kown species play in the broader ecosystem?
So far, I’ve discovered around 24-25 new species. Spending time in the wild has taught me to notice when a species has unique traits. That is an instinct that comes with experience and effort.
In a human-centric society, the focus is naturally on humans. But at the same time, we must consider all the other animals around us. The world is home to various species, and among them, humans belong to the mammal category. Yet, this single species now controls everything. We have the power to either destroy or preserve nature. The need of the hour is to protect it at any cost.
Based on your research and fieldwork, what are some practical solutions to promote coexistence of humans and wild animals?
We must recognise that we are also responsible for the human-animal conflict. As urban areas expand and become more congested, interactions with wildlife naturally rise. Addressing this issue requires collaboration among all stakeholders, policymakers, and government. Each case must be studied individually to understand the root cause and take appropriate action.
One of the most important steps is having a well-prepared emergency response team. This can help manage conflicts and ensure the safety of both humans and animals.
Your work focuses on species like amphibians and reptiles. Do you think these species in the state are not receiving as much attention as others?
Absolutely. A recent global study highlighted that conservation funding for these species remains among the lowest. Over the years, we’ve worked hard to bring attention to amphibians and reptiles, and there has been some progress.
However, when major conflicts like tiger or elephant attacks occur, conservation efforts for smaller species often take a backseat. But awareness is gradually improving. Over the past decade, public participation has increased, especially among local communities and college students.
Identifying and studying amphibians and reptiles is more complex than larger animals, but initiatives like surveys and photography have helped generate interest in the public.
An important thing was the recent amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, which for the first time included frogs in Schedule I. These changes are promising. Amphibians and reptiles play a crucial role in the ecosystem, particularly in controlling insect populations. Their conservation is essential.
Recently, you worked on a BBC documentary. How was that experience? Also, what do you think about the role of such wildlife documentaries in conservation actions?
It was an amazing experience. The team’s dedication was incredible. They spent almost 100 days filming just five minutes of footage in India without disturbing the wildlife.
Documentaries like these are important because they help bring attention to such species and conservation efforts. But in today’s world, where viewers pour in for short videos on YouTube and Instagram, longer wildlife documentaries don’t always get the attention they deserve. But I hope to see more such films from here because we have so many talented people who can make them.