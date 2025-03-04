Rajesh, Sasi and Seema likely to be included in CPM state secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At its last state conference in 2022, the CPM charted a new course in its organisational structure. Determined to infuse young blood into its leadership, in an unprecedented manner, eight new faces were inducted into the state secretariat last time. With the 24th state conference set to begin in Kollam on Thursday, the CPM is set to carry forward the move, with fresh faces all set to make their way to the leadership.

Of the 17-member state secretariat, three leaders - A K Balan, P K Sreemathy and Anavoor Nagappan - are set to cross the upper age limit. LSGD minister M B Rajesh is almost certain to find a place in the secretariat, replacing Balan.

When it comes to replacing Anavoor, the party will have to choose from among TN Seema or Kadakampally Surendran. V Sivankutty is one of the seniors from the district. However, already there are six ministers in the secretariat. T N Seema along with C S Sujatha could also be considered as replacement for Sreemathy. Sujatha being a central committee member, Seema stands more chances.

Who will make it to the secretariat from Kannur too will be most keenly-watched. CM’s political secretary P Sasi is the most probable candidate. Kannur strongman P Jayarajan, despite being one of the seniors in the state committee, was not given due consideration last time. Of the Jayarajan trio, it is only M V Jayarajan who stands a chance, say sources.

Sources said E P Jayarajan had earlier expressed his willingness to step down from the secretariat. Though both EP and T P Ramakrishnan will turn 75 years this year, there are indications that they will continue in the state leadership.

The state committee too will see a number of new faces. In addition to Balan, Sreemathy and Anavoor, a number of seniors like Gopi Kottamurickal, C M Dinesh Mani, S Sharma and K Chandran Pillai too could opt out.