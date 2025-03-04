Shahabaz case accused write SSLC exam amid protest

KOZHIKODE: The five students accused in the Thamarassery Shahabaz murder case, wrote their SSLC examinations on Monday at a specially arranged exam centre inside the Vellimadukunnu Juvenile Home, where they are currently lodged. This move by the authorities came in the wake of strong protests from opposition student and youth organisations, leading to the detention of around 85 protesters.

The Juvenile Justice Board had granted permission for the accused to appear for the examination. However, due to anticipated protests, they were unable to write the exam at the Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School, where they had been studying. To avoid further unrest, the education department and police opted for an alternative venue within the juvenile home itself.

Organisations such as the Kerala Students Union (KSU), Youth Congress, and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) staged demonstrations outside the Juvenile Home, demanding justice for Shahabaz, who was allegedly killed by his classmates.

The protesters were detained and removed from the premises before the examination was completed around 12pm. Shahabaz’ father, Iqbal, expressed his distress at the decision to allow the accused to sit for their exams, calling it “a great pain” for the family. Iqbal argued that permitting them to write the exams would send the wrong message and undermine the justice system.

He added that such actions would diminish the value of the judiciary and expressed frustration over the political influence allegedly wielded by the father of the main accused. The postmortem report confirmed that Shahabaz died from a fractured skull, with Iqbal stating that the attack was not only carried out by the minors but also involved adults.