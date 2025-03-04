Shibu Vettom launches campaign against plastic pollution with unique installation

MALAPPURAM: Shibu Vettom, an artist from Pariyapuram in Vettom panchayat, has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution.

As part of the campaign, he has created an installation featuring plastic bottles pouring from a water pipe positioned 340 centimetres above a globe, symbolising the uncontrolled spread of plastic waste.

Shibu said that the campaign will be conducted at multiple locations, both within and beyond the district. “At each venue, the installation will be displayed, and prominent speakers will discuss the harmful effects of plastic pollution. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will also participate in the events,” he said.

The campaign aims to reduce plastic use and discourage people from carelessly discarding plastic bottles in public spaces or water bodies. “Through this initiative, we also aim to encourage people to hand over used plastic to Haritha Karma Sena members for proper disposal,” he added.

The first event of the campaign will be held in Vettom panchayat, where local Haritha Karma Sena members and panchayat authorities, including the panchayat president, will take part and speak on the issue.

“Once the campaign is completed in the district, it will be expanded to other regions,” Shibu said.