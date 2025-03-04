Wayanad landslides: Decision on loan waiver likely in three months

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government and the State Level Banking Committee (SLBC) to ensure no coercive steps are taken to recover defaulted loan amounts from victims of the Wayanad landslides until the Union government decides on loan waiver.

At the hearing of a suo motu case registered in connection with the landslides, the Centre submitted that it was considering the request to waive off the loans taken by the victims and that a decision will be taken after considering the recommendations of the SLBC. A decision is likely within three weeks.

The Centre said it was considering the state government’s request for extending the deadline for completion of the projects undertaken by them under the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment to February 11, 2026.

The state government’s apprehension was over setting March 31, 2025, as deadline for completion of projects.