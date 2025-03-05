Cool fashion for the hot summer

Stepping out into the sun seems like the last thing anyone would want to do as Kerala sizzles with soaring temperatures and record-high UV index. But for most, avoiding the heat isn’t an option.

In this sweltering weather, there’s often a tendency to grab whatever’s at hand in the wardrobe — anything light and airy is deemed good enough. While it’s hard to escape the discomfort of heat and sweat, it’s important not to compromise on style in the process.

The 2025 summer collections prioritise lightweight aesthetics and practicality.

“Choosing the right colours for the season is essential,” says Janki Prakash, creative director of Janki Prakash Designs.

“Opt for cooler shades like blues, whites, and greens, along with powder pinks, neutral tones, and even ivory. Lighter variations of warm tones, such as butter yellow — this summer’s trending shade — and Pantone’s colour of the year, mocha mousse, are great choices. It’s best to avoid darker shades, like reds and maroons, as they tend to absorb heat.”

For Kerala’s humid climate, Janki advises paying more attention to fabric selection. Instead of opting for cheaper materials like polyester and georgette, she suggests lighter fabrics that are “more breathable”.

“Low-count cotton fabrics, such as mul, organic linen, linen blends, and lighter cotton denims in washed-out colours, are ideal choices. Organic varieties like ramie, eco-cotton, and hemp fabrics are also excellent, as they are naturally airy,” she says.