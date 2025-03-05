Cool fashion for the hot summer

Stepping out into the sun seems like the last thing anyone would want to do as Kerala sizzles with soaring temperatures and record-high UV index. But for most, avoiding the heat isn’t an option.
In this sweltering weather, there’s often a tendency to grab whatever’s at hand in the wardrobe — anything light and airy is deemed good enough. While it’s hard to escape the discomfort of heat and sweat, it’s important not to compromise on style in the process.
The 2025 summer collections prioritise lightweight aesthetics and practicality.
“Choosing the right colours for the season is essential,” says Janki Prakash, creative director of Janki Prakash Designs.
“Opt for cooler shades like blues, whites, and greens, along with powder pinks, neutral tones, and even ivory. Lighter variations of warm tones, such as butter yellow — this summer’s trending shade — and Pantone’s colour of the year, mocha mousse, are great choices. It’s best to avoid darker shades, like reds and maroons, as they tend to absorb heat.”
For Kerala’s humid climate, Janki advises paying more attention to fabric selection. Instead of opting for cheaper materials like polyester and georgette, she suggests lighter fabrics that are “more breathable”.
“Low-count cotton fabrics, such as mul, organic linen, linen blends, and lighter cotton denims in washed-out colours, are ideal choices. Organic varieties like ramie, eco-cotton, and hemp fabrics are also excellent, as they are naturally airy,” she says.
Experts agree that summer dresses don’t need to feature overly intricate designs. Dresses that fall above the knee, tea-length dresses, spaghetti strap tops, cotton crop tops, and ruched tops are perfect for the season. Monochrome looks are also very much in style.
If an outfit feels too subtle, adding exaggerated proportions is a great way to elevate the look. Fashion gurus are embracing silhouettes that are bold and asymmetrical — think draped T-shirts, drop-waist pleated flare midi dresses, and silk peplum blazers.
“Summer is all about fun,” says Diya John, founder of Salt Studio. “While linen and cotton are often the go-to fabrics, these materials, especially linen, are usually chosen in neutral and softer shades. However, I’m all for going bold with brighter blues, reds, and even hot pinks.”
She also suggests embracing a bit of vintage flair to add a playful touch to summer wardrobes. “Formal pencil skirts with polka dots paired with waistcoats, or boxy shorts with waist jackets and oversized shirts,” says Diya.
“When it comes to shirts, try pairing them with corsets or even wearing them under strappy dresses if you’re hesitant to sport sleeveless outfits. Dresses with balloon sleeves, as well as overlapping, kimono, bishop, and cold-shoulder sleeves, are also great picks.”
As for prints, experts point to stripes, particularly sailor stripes, and checks. Instead of opting for large check patterns, gingham is the way to go, especially in shades of blue and white, or white and pink.
Go desi
In formal settings, ethnic wear remains a top choice in Kerala. While runways have highlighted gabardine blazers, wide-leg trousers, silk-blend twill blazers, and more, Malayalis continue to gravitate towards ethnic styles.
Fashion houses have introduced outfits that exude a cheerful vibe, featuring chikankari kurtis, kota dresses, and tiered dresses. Handloom silk-cotton chanderi fabrics with delicate zari embroidery, roza motifs, and appliqué floral designs elevate the outfits.
Sreejith Jeevan, founder of Rouka, believes saris are an excellent choice for summer. While some may find pairing a sari with a tight-fitting blouse a bit ‘heavy’, he insists that the traditional wear has evolved beyond the formal aura.
“Saris have now become a form of personal expression. People are ditching the conventional blouse style in favour of T-shirts, tube tops, athleisure, halter necks, and spaghetti straps,” he says.
Sreejith also suggests that cotton saris are a great pick for the summer. “Some might disagree, thinking saris should always be starched and crisp, but a non-starched sari offers a lovely, natural fall. Embrace the way it drapes on your body,” he says.
In the past, summer collections often meant bright floral prints. However, Rouka’s latest collection features saris in muted beiges and browns.
“We have incorporated the concept of spring, but in a more rooted and fun way. Instead of bright and pastel shade flowers, the floral prints are inspired by the shades of soil,” he says.
Man zone
Well, it’s time to give heavy stuff a break. This summer, fashion gurus are encouraging men to embrace pastel shades for a fresh, lighter look.
“In formal settings, opt for linen shirts — whether a classic collared style or a Chinese collar — in light shades of blue, green, or white, paired with smart trousers,” says Midhunlal J R, founder of De:ha: by Midhun.
“For casual settings, try parallel or Korean-style pants with a slightly loose shirt, and complete the look with leather-strapped sandals or loafers.”
Popular actor-designer Poornima Indrajith, too, says she always focuses on comfort over fashion.
“We often have outfits that stay untouched for months simply because they are not suitable for the sultry weather we experience here, right? Whether it’s men’s wear or other collections, this is a key consideration while I design,” she says.
She also points out that there’s less demand among men for perfectly tailored shirts for summer, instead long drop-shoulders have taken the centre stage.
Her latest collection, Muziris, features handwoven, hand-drawn, and machine-embroidered shirts that capture the essence of childhood memories.
“Men’s fashion isn’t dull these days. Prints play a huge role, and in this collection, we have incorporated elements of nostalgia — chaya kadas (tea shops), bicycles cruising down roads lined with coconut trees, etc. Men certainly aren’t shying away from a variety of prints. In fact, we have plans to launch men’s collections featuring diverse prints,” adds Poornima.
For a smart casual look in the summer, experts recommend pairing light trousers with matching sandals. Another great option includes slightly wider-leg trousers that taper down to a cropped ankle, paired with strapped leather sandals and a Cuban collar shirt for an effortless yet stylish ensemble.
If you prefer simplicity, chinos and a classic T-shirt will work well. Another sure-shot winner, of course, is the good-old khadi, which offers a wide range of fusion possibilities.