EoI worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore received during Invest Kerala Global Summit: Minister P Rajeeve

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday said that Expressions of Interest (EoIs) worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore were received during the Invest Kerala Global Summit held recently in Kochi. During the question hour, the minister said that the focus should now be on implementing the current investment promises. He emphasised that discussion should not be about investment summits held by previous governments or future summits. He said that cooperation from everyone is essential to move forward with the projects.

He said that meetings and discussions are being held with various stakeholders, including trade unions, under the supervision of the chief minister.

Former industries minister P K Kunhalikutty questioned the minister for refusing discussions on past summits and argued that, had the public sector been properly utilised during Emerging Kerala, the state’s current financial situation wouldn’t have been so dire.

The minister said that learning from past experiences, both the ruling and opposition parties should work together to realise the current investment commitments.

He highlighted that the assembly had unanimously passed a law allowing non-red category industries to operate without a licence for up to three-and-a-half years and he clarified that the Pollution Control Board would be giving clearance for the red-category industries and no exemption will be granted under this law for such industries.