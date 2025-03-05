Kanthapuram group to establish private varsity in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The Sunni group, led by Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, has decided to establish a private university in Kerala.

The mushawara of the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama that met on Monday decided to set apart Rs 100 crore for the development of infrastructure for the proposed university.

The university will streamline the activities of different educations under Samastha. Research will be encouraged on how to modernise traditional education systems and new ventures in the medical and commercial sector.

A press release from Samastha said that social sciences and humanities will be given priority in the initial phase. Other disciplines, including modern technology, will be added later.

The release said currently Samastha is running its educational institutions and courses by joining hands with universities in India and abroad.

“The proposed university aims to bring all the courses under one umbrella. Samastha’s educational institutions are having academic cooperation with 60 universities in the country and abroad,” it said.

Samastha president E Sulaiman Musaliyar, general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar others attended the mushawara meeting.